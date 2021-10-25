Gui Araújo exposes old relationship and fans believe it’s Anitta | Television



Gui Araújo – video playback

Published 10/24/2021 15:14 | Updated 10/24/2021 5:02 PM

Rio – Gui Araújo continues to cause with his statements in ‘A Fazenda 13’, on Record TV. This time, he talked about his relationship with a bisexual he met at Carnival. According to the influencer, this person was chasing him and that this could have been the reason for the breakup of her previous relationship. Anitta’s fans soon believed it was Almighty.

During a conversation with Dayane at the pool, the influencer said that at the time, this person had an open relationship with another man. “She didn’t stay with anyone because she didn’t want to. Then I went to this carnival and she started like, a lot. Then I said to a ‘brother’ of mine: ‘Brother, are you noticing this stuff?’ At that time I came to her and said: ‘I’m not feeling well with this stuff, I’m going to put my foot in it’. But I have to go there by boat and such, then she said: ‘Let me explain, the stop is like that. He’s with a lot of people, I’ve never been with anyone, but it’s not something we’ll do hidden. If you want to talk to him.’ oh, I don’t want to know'”, said Gui. Dayane then commented: “They had talked, it was an open relationship.”

Then, the digital influencer said that the ‘person’ only stayed with girls at the time of this relationship. “She used to go on one side of the island, I went to the other. I met a friend of hers and I hooked up with her friend. And she said: ‘Friend, leave him with me for a bit.’ I said I don’t want to, I wasn’t feeling comfortable. And she said: if you want to talk to him”, said Gui, explaining that he didn’t want to be with her while he was dating someone else.

