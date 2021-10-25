Gui Araujo exposes relationship with Anitta

After exposing a supposedly forbidden romance with Jade Picon, Gui Araujo talked about what would be his old relationship with Anitta to some pedestrians last night in A Fazenda 13.

The pawn said that she was the one who started hitting on him: “At a Carnival she started, like, brother a lot. Then I started saying to a brother of mine: ‘Are you noticing this stuff?’ and he: ‘I’m old'”.

The influencer said he was not comfortable with the situation: “I was getting out of the ordinary, then at one point I came to her and said: ‘I’m not feeling well with this stuff, I’m going to put my foot down'”.

Gui revealed that the artist had an open relationship at the time, he only stayed with women and wanted to be with him: “Then she said: ‘Man, let me explain, it’s like this, he stays with several people, I’ve never been with nobody, but it’s not something we’re going to do hidden, if you want to talk to him.’

“She would pass on one side of the island and I would go to the other, then I met a friend of hers, I was holding her friend like I had… Then she was like: ‘Friend, leave him with me for a bit’ and I said: ‘ I don’t want it, I don’t want it’. Wow, I wasn’t feeling comfortable. And she said: ‘Brother if you want to talk to him, look at him now'”, continued the ex-participant of On Vacation with Ex.

After the repercussion, Anitta used social media to comment on the case and said she doesn’t care, in addition to citing mythomania.