Gui Araujo wins the Lampião event. See the power!

Gui Araujo won the Lampião test of the week he competed with Day, Sthe and Marina in “A Fazenda” (RecordTV).

The influencer will be able to choose between two powers, the yellow flame one, not yet revealed, and the red flame one, which asks the owner of this power to change the roceiro vetoed to Prova do Farmeiro for another roceiro.

In today’s contest, the four pawns needed to keep a balloon from bursting. The balloon was surrounded by spears and suspended by a type of scale, where the participants chose objects to place according to their weight.

Anyone who placed a very heavy object and made the balloon pop, was out of the competition.

Automatically in the stall, Day, Sthe and Marina pulled Tati Quebra Barraco to be the fourth member to join the Colorado horse.

The Farm 13: The pedestrians who have already won the fire test and took the lamp

1 / 5 1st winner: Bil Araújo A Fazenda 2021: Bil Araújo won the first fire test of the season Play/Playplus two / 5 2nd winner: Rico Melquiades A Fazenda 2021: Rico Melquiades won the second test of fire in the reality show Play/Playplus 3 / 5 3rd winner: Mileide Mihaile The Farm 2021: Mileide gains Trial of Fire and grants the power of the red flame Play/PlayPlus 4 / 5 4th winner: Bil Araújo The Farm 2021: Bil is the winner of the Trial of Fire Play/PlayPlus 5 / 5 5th winner: Tiago Piquilo The Farm 2021: Tiago wins the lamp test Play/Playplus