Gui gives details of relationship with Duda Reis

Gui Araujo returned to comment on his relationships outside of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). This time, the ex-MTV revealed during a chat with Rico Melquaides, last night, that his relationship with Duda Reis didn’t work out because there were still many remnants of her relationship with Nego do Borel.

“When she arrived in São Paulo it was me and Lary Bottino at her house. We started to stay and never stopped,” said Gui. “And then why did you break up? Did you fight?” asked Rico.

There are many remnants of her old relationship. We didn’t fight or anything, but it was a lot, like, how can I say? It was very like, in the morning, ‘you are the love of my life, I want to get married, have children, to be together forever’. And at night it was like ‘wow, I don’t know if I want to, I’m thinking’ and I don’t know what, then I didn’t have much confidence in this thing.

Gui Araujo

Bill told Rico that he was in love with Duda and invited her on a romantic trip to Noronha. “One day went by and she said ‘I don’t know if I want to go’ and then I said ‘okay, then get out of my life’. So I went, it had been two days and Lary called me ‘brother, Duda wants to go I went by surprise, I’m sorry, I can’t stand being away from you anymore’ and then she showed up there and we came back”.

Rico said he remembered this story by seeing the gossip pages and Bill concluded:

I was crushed and all of a sudden she said ‘man, I can’t take it anymore, I’ll go after you wherever you are’. Then I said ‘beauty’. I was very happy and we lived 10 very happy days.