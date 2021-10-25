Guild may have defined who will be its next president

When Romildo Bolzan called Denis Abrahão to be his new soccer vice, he may have defined who will be the next president of the tricolor. The strong and mobilizing speech of the new vice won the Grêmio fans.

Participating in the Podcast Papo Copero, the director was asked about the possibility of one day being the president of the union. When questioned, he said neither yes nor no, but revealed that his focus is Atlético-GO.

“Do I ever want to be president? Oh, maybe one day I want to be president. But now I want to beat Atlético-GO. Point.” Said Denis Abrahão.

After having a calmer and calmer president for a long time, which is why he is sometimes even called silent. Now a good part of Grêmio fans would like to have a more energetic president like Abrahão.

Therefore, his name is already considered strong for the next election of the tricolor, if he runs for office. Romildo Bolzan has his term ending in 2022, so next year we should have elections in the union.

There is a tendency that in the next election of the tricolor there will be several opposition movements to the current administration, especially after this bad season. In this way, Denis Abrahão, who is a new profile, can gain strength if he runs for president of Grêmio.

However, much of this will depend on how the 2021 season ends. Because, if Grêmio is relegated, the label of manager who demoted the club will also be left to Denis Abrahão, when he assumed the position of vice football player he already knew that.

So now his focus is always on the tricolor’s next opponent. After all, no one will benefit if the club is relegated.

