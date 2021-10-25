Gustavo Maia is connected at the last minute, scores a great goal and rises through the ranks with Aguirre at Inter | International

Diego Aguirre told the details of how he related Gustavo Maia to the match against Corinthians. The young man became Inter’s hero in last Sunday’s 2-2 draw, with a goal in stoppage time. The coach also projected a promising future for the club with other young people on the squad.

+ Analysis: Inter escapes with a point, but repeats mistakes again

On Saturday, Maia was released on a trip abroad to compare to an audience. As he is without the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, he was unable to travel. On Sunday, it was related by Aguirre. He entered the field at 39 of the second half in place of Moisés and, at 47, he hit a nice shot from outside the area (look above), which can change your future on the team.

– It’s a little funny story with him, because he was out of the game, we called him in at the last moment. Paulo Bracks (executive) called me and asked what we would do with Maia. He was a player who could add up. Sometimes it’s a little unbelievable, isn’t it? A lot has changed for him. Because when you join the team at a difficult time and show that personality to score that goal, there is a before and after – commented Aguirre.

One of its qualities is the outside kick. It was no surprise that he scored that goal. But at the time of the game, in extra time, it’s not just about having the conditions and the personality to score that great goal.” — Diego Aguirre on Gustavo Maia

1 of 1 Gustavo Maia celebrates Inter’s tie against Corinthians — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/DVG/Inter Gustavo Maia celebrates Inter’s tie against Corinthians — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/DVG/Inter

Without naming youngsters from the main cast, Aguirre complemented his answer saying that the future of Inter is being built from the use of these youngsters. The coach pointed out that the team can lose points, but has other things to gain.

– I’m happy for all the boys who are managing to have opportunities, I can name many. We also build an Inter of the future. There are a lot of things that happen that we can lose a point maybe for lack of experience, but we also gain a lot of things. Sometimes, I have to have a little patience, but I think we build good things – completed.

Gustavo Maia has four games for Inter and scored the first goal. The 20-year-old striker is on loan from Barcelona until the end of 2022.

The Inter squad returns to training this Monday afternoon at CT Parque Gigante. Aguirre and his coaching staff begin preparations for next Sunday’s clash against São Paulo, at Morumbi, for the 29th round of the Brasileirão.