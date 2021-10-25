Halo Infinite gets full campaign mode trailer; check out!

Microsoft released, this Monday (25), the first full trailer of the campaign mode of Halo Infinite. With several gameplay snippets, the video showcases some of the new elements of the Xbox exclusive shooter.

Among the new features, the trailer gives a glimpse of the new tactical map that will be a guide to exploring the scenarios. You can also see some of the new upgrade system with RPG elements.

In terms of combat, the shooting remains frantic with a wide range of weapons, including rifles, cannons and melee weapons, in addition to vehicle equipment. Check out the video below:

In terms of history, Infinite Halo takes place after the events of Halo 5. In the game, Master Chief will work with an artificial intelligence called The Weapon to try to find out what happened to Cortana.

The setting will be in Zeta Halo, where players will meet the Banned faction. With the open world, it will be possible to choose the way in which enemies can be fought. The game had already gained details about the multiplayer mode, which will be free, and now also receives news about the campaign.

Infinite Halo arrives on December 8 this year for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. The title will be available in day one on the Game Pass.