Havana Syndrome: Learn More About The Mysterious New Disease

New cases of the Havana Syndrome were reported by officials at the US Embassy in Bogotá, Colombia’s capital, as announced by the US press last Tuesday (12). The mysterious disease, however, was first announced in 2016.

At that time, US diplomats who were in Cuba’s capital—hence the name—described experiencing symptoms such as earaches, dizziness, and a feeling of pressure in the head. To date, no study has been able to prove the cause of the health condition, but there is a suspicion that this problem was generated by direct microwave radiation.

sick in Colombia

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The cases of Havana Syndrome in Colombia occurred days before Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in the country to visit the embassy. As reported, more than a dozen government officials showed symptoms similar to those that happened in Havana in 2016.

The main symptoms were: sudden vertigo, nausea, headache and neck pain and lack of concentration. As released by the State Department to the CNN, some people had to be removed from the country, including a family with a minor.

Most of those affected were CIA employees and reported hearing an intense and painful sound in their ears. Recently, Colombian President Iván Duque told the The New York Times that your country is investigating the situation and has let the US coordinate the inquiry.

In August of this year, the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, had already canceled a trip to Vietnam after two US officials fell ill — to date the Havana Syndrome for these cases has not been confirmed. Seeking answers, President Joe Biden signed an ordinance to provide financial compensation to individuals affected by the disease.

Cause and symptoms

(Source: Pixabay)

Although there is not much information about the Havana Syndrome, it is common sense that this is a health problem that has been affecting US diplomats. Although no public comment has been made on the issue, the US intelligence services suspect that Russian military intelligence may be behind the issue.

As first reported in Cuba, the main symptoms for Havana Syndrome are:

headaches;

dizziness;

cognitive difficulties;

ringing in the ear;

vertigo;

difficulties with vision, hearing or balance;

traumatic brain injuries (most rare).

Quoting the American Academy of Sciences, a report by BBC indicates that the most plausible explanation for the syndrome is that patients develop symptoms after receiving “direct, pulsed radiofrequency energy.” That is, it is possible that this radiation comes from microwaves.

However, there is still a lack of knowledge about what or who could be causing this type of radiation – which could be emitted internationally. A study commissioned by the US government indicates that the Soviet Union had been researching the subject for years.

origin of the problem

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The first time that Havana Syndrome was reported was between 2016 and 2017, when several employees of the US embassy in Cuba started to show the same symptoms and clinical signs. Since then, several other similar situations have been reported by the US government in other parts of the world.

This situation caused the embassy to be completely closed, just two years after the administration of Barack Obama made an attempt at rapprochement with the government of Raúl Castro. During this period, there was a recommendation by the American authorities for their citizens not to travel to the country in the Caribbean.

Since more cases of the Havana Syndrome have been discovered in recent months, the Biden government appears to have changed its stance on the issue. Now the State Department has taken on the task of alerting US authorities to the cases, but it is not publicly releasing information such as the number of people affected and the location of the incidents.

This was a common practice in previous press conferences, as it happened in Cuba and also in China. Overall, this can be seen as a way for Americans to protect information and try to guard against a potential enemy.

psychosomatic illness

(Source: Unsplash)

As far as is known, the Havana Syndrome may as well be an “international attack” as well as it could be just a psychosomatic illness – which would not invalidate the symptoms felt by the authorities. But what does it mean? In general, a portion of the medical community believes that symptoms may be arising from intense stress or very strong emotional crime.

Available data on Havana Syndrome closely correspond to mass psychogenic illness—more commonly known as mass hysteria. In these situations, psychological treatment could help relieve symptoms and treat the condition.

Even so, US authorities promise to continue the search for those responsible and to pursue a detailed investigation to obtain the correct response to the situation.