The Flamengo commander still has credit with the fans, but his work is no longer unanimous and new questions appear

Flamengo is farther and farther the leadership of the Brazilian Championship and the defeat against Fluminense still reverberates a lot on social networks. O Atlético-MG, Mengão’s main competitor, won the Cuiabá at Mineirão and opened 13 points difference. Remembering that Rubro-Negro has two games less.

Renato’s choices in Fla x Flu had no desired effect and the coach was very booed by the Nation when the confrontation ended. The way the Flamengo team acted left the fans’ warning signal on, considering that the next two commitments are extremely important for the club’s intentions: Athletico (Brazil Cup) and Atlético-MG (Brasileirão).

This Sunday (24), journalist Mauro Cezar questioned the presence of center forward Vitor Gabriel in the classic. In the commentator’s analysis on his Youtube channel, the young man has no technical level to play at Mengão with the great demand that exists. The athlete, revealed at Ninho do Urubu, barely caught the ball during the 90 minutes and also heard boos from fans at Maraca.

“(…) In this game specifically, Flamengo (was) disorganized, badly cast… the insistence with Vitor Gabriel, he even said at the press conference that he included Vitor Gabriel because he is the player in the position. But technically he doesn’t have the level to play in this Flamengo with the current charge. He is a player who failed to play for Braga B, from Portugal, he was returned to Flamengo (…)”, opined.

Mauro kept talking about the attacker: “Poor guy, he can’t catch the ball. He is a technically limited player. Nothing against the boy, but you can’t have Gabriel, Pedro and Vitor Gabriel in (…)”, added.