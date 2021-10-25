Here are Aloy’s new abilities in Horizon Forbidden West • Eurogamer.pt

PlayStation and Guerilla Games have taken a fresh look at Horizon Forbidden West, focusing on what Aloy will have at his disposal in the long-awaited sequel on PS5 and PS4.

As revealed, Aloy will have new tools like the Pullcaster (it’s a hook), new agility when scaling game locations and even the Shieldwing, which will let you glide and point your finger to say that Zelda: Breath of the Wild did it first .

According to Guerilla’s David McMullen, these new tools created additional challenges for the design and as described on the PlayStation blog, they had to try to predict what players would do to overcome the challenges created and go further, in a kind of game of intelligence still before the game is released.

“There are puzzles in the scenarios that won’t always have a binary solution, we encourage players to experiment and have fun with the new tools. We will offer various challenges, regardless of playing style or skill or previous experience in Horizon Zero Dawn.”

Scheduled for February 18, 2022, Horizon Forbidden West will allow you to use the Pullcaster to pull items that are out of Aloy’s reach, will allow you to fire the bow when she is grabbing something with the hook, and can even be used to climb faster.

The glider will be used for what Guerilla calls back-tracking, returning to areas you’ve already passed to reach places faster and access points you previously couldn’t reach.

“A whole new concept in Horizon Forbidden West is the worktable, where you can upgrade and improve weapons and suits. This unlocks new abilities, space for mods, skills and offers a great level of customization, resistances and new abilities to players! “

