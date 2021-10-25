Here’s a new look at Halo Infinite campaign • Eurogamer.pt

Microsoft finally showed more gameplay from the Halo Infinite campaign.

After the infamous demonstration that left the world talking about the game and dictated a reprieve, 343 Industries showed Master Chief facing the Banished in Zeta Halo.

The campaign reveals visual improvements, when compared to what was revealed in the summer of 2020, being possible to see the characteristic chaos of Halo, which includes mechanics and tools discovered by the players in the tests in the multiplayer mode.

There is a map to indicate the objectives:

There is an Upgrades page:

As you’d expect from a Ubisoft game, there are Banished-controlled outposts that you’ll have to free and you can even summon vehicles from Zeta Halo’s orbit.

In terms of the story, there is a lot to explain and everything has been prepared to make you more curious with the release, scheduled for December 8th. Cortana seems to be a villain chased by the Master Chief and there’s even a new AI called The Weapon that helps you out.

There are several Covenant enemies you might recognize and is this the new Craig?

Skimmers were also sighted, which represent one of the novelties among enemies:

Jega ‘Rdomnai is a Spartan assassin who promises to be talked about:

Also presented was The Harbinger of the Truth, which seems to hold animosity towards the Master Chief and the Forerunners:

Halo Infinite arrives on December 8th.