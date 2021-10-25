Highs in food and cooking gas impact the sale of hot snacks

Selling hot items is no longer so profitable, and self-employed people are already thinking about abandoning the activity. While the prices of food and gas cylinders do not stop rising, the value of the meal cannot increase in order not to scare off the clientele.

O average value of the 13-kilogram cylinder surpassed the mark of one hundred reais in 19 states, according to the National Petroleum Agency (ANP). In the year, LPG accumulates an increase of 34.36% in the year. Food products have also pressured the consumer’s pocket: meats (24.9%), poultry and eggs (26.3%) and milk and dairy products (9.0%) had significant increases in the last 12 months, ended in September, from according to data from the Institute for Applied Economic Research (Ipea).

Trader Francisco Eudes Barbosa Lima, 43, had to change the menu of his hot snacks due to the price of meat. Before, there was rump, breaded steak, sirloin steak. Now only second rate meat.

— We work because we have to work. Inflation raised the price of everything, but I have to keep the prices of two years ago because otherwise I’m not selling anything,” he blurted out.

Self-employed Elaine Moraes, 43, saw her income drop 30% because she couldn’t pass the increase on to customers. With fewer orders, he stopped working on Mondays. That way, at least, you don’t get stranded warm at home.

“After the pandemic, things increased, especially beef. I started working more with chicken. Now, even the chicken is expensive — complains the entrepreneur: — I can’t raise the price because I have a lot of competition.

Sebrae Rio analyst Louise Nogueira assesses that the scenario tends to remain bad until the beginning of 2022. With the reopening of bars and restaurants, many consumers stopped ordering hot items at home. In addition, many workers had a considerable loss of income and, in order to cut spending, they stopped consuming. In parallel to the reduction in demand, there is an increase in inputs.

— No improvement in the short term, we suggest diversifying the menu and looking for new customers. Go to offices that have returned to face-to-face and present your service – advises Louise.

Trader Francisco Eudes Barbosa Lima started to buy second-rate meat Photo: Fabiano Rocha

To make the business sustainable

To find out if the business is profitable or if it’s losing money, the business consultant and specialist in business management at the GMA group, Alexander Costa, recommends having a financial control spreadsheet, with fixed and variable expenses, in addition to the inflow of resources.

— With these data, the entrepreneur will be able to calculate the ROI factor (return on investment) and will know what he will receive in return. For example, if he invested 1,000 reais in all the input to produce the hot meal and raised BRL 5,000, he had a return of BRL 4,000. So, it made a profit – he explains.

Faced with the adverse economic scenario, Costa says it is very important to cut down on spending and trim the bills. The financial expert at Impacto Consultoria Financeira, Felipe Nogueira, agrees:

— Take advantage of promotions, avoid waste and excess purchases. Give preference to buy weekly or, at most, fortnightly, as prices vary a lot.

The internet can be an ally when it comes to gaining new customers. The business consultant and specialist in new business at Soluções Consultoria, Yan Yuri, argues that investing in marketing is necessary for those who want to continue to make a profit.

— Try using the internet to your advantage. Since last year, the migration processes for micro and small entrepreneurs to digital media have grown 22%, according to data from Sebrae. And 60% of those who already used the internet, intensified their virtual operations — remember.