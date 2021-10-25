Hollywood Vigil honors director of photography killed on film set

Friends and colleagues of Halyna Hutchins gathered Sunday night in Burbank, near Los Angeles, for a vigil in honor of the director of photography who died after being shot from a scenographic weapon used by the actor. Alec Baldwin during a shoot.

Sadness and anger gripped Burbank, a city near Los Angeles and home to many film and television studios. Participants questioned how the tragedy could happen.

“I had the pleasure of working with Halyna,” said actress Sharol Leal. “She was a wonderful woman, we are very shocked,” he added.

Halyna Hutchins died after being shot in the torso last Thursday, when Baldwin used a scenographic weapon in the filming of the western “Rust”, according to the preliminary report of the investigation.

The film’s director, 48-year-old Joel Souza, who was chasing Halyna while preparing a shot, was injured, hospitalized and has since been discharged.

The tragedy sparked an increase in calls to ban the use of real firearms on Hollywood sets.

On Sunday, a petition on change.org calling for a ban on real firearms on sets and improving working conditions for film crews gathered more than 22,000 signatures.

“There is no excuse for something like this to happen in the 21st century,” says the text of the petition launched by screenwriter and director Bandar Albuliwi.

“There is an urgent need to address the alarming abuses (of labor laws) and security breaches that occur on film sets, such as unnecessary high-risk conditions and the use of real firearms,” ​​said Dave Cortese, Democrat-elect to the Senate of the California in a statement Saturday.

“I intend to introduce a bill that bans the use of live bullets in filming in California to prevent this kind of senseless violence,” he added.

The crime series “The Rookie”, whose plot is set in Los Angeles, decided the day after the shooting to ban all live ammunition on its set, a measure that took effect immediately, according to the specialized magazine The Hollywood Reporter.

– “Cold” weapon –

The investigation continues into the role of the expert responsible for gun safety in the film, 24-year-old Hannah Gutierrez Reed. The young woman prepared the pistol, which was placed in a car beside two other weapons.

Assistant Director Dave Halls, considered a seasoned professional, handed the gun to Baldwin during a one-shot rehearsal and informed him that it was a “cold gun,” the film industry’s term for identifying weaponry without a real bullet.

Halls “had no idea the gun was loaded with live ammunition,” said a Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office agent.

After the shooting, Gutiérrez Reed received the gun and collected the used cartridge, before handing it over to the police.

NBC News said on Sunday that Halls’ reputation had taken a big hit for allowing unsafe practices on set.

“It didn’t create a safe environment,” said Maggie Goll, a designer who worked with Halls, who mentioned the blocking of emergency exits or the lack of security meetings.

No charges were announced in the case, but the accident thesis seems to prevail. Baldwin is free after being interrogated.

A judge has issued a search warrant that authorizes security forces to seize equipment related to the filming, as well as the weapons and ammunition used as accessories, and the costumes worn by the actor and the rest of the crew during the incident.

A fundraising campaign initiated by the union of cinematographers for Halyna Hutchins’ family surpassed $180,000 on Sunday, far above the initial goal of $10,000.

