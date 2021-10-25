Hospital São Vicente reduces beds used by patients for the 25th time Covid

Since Friday, the 22nd, the São Vicente de Paulo Charity Hospital (HSV) has reduced the number of beds for COVID-19 patients. This is a result of population vaccination with the fall of infected people in severe cases.

The readjustment – ​​validated by the Committee for Combating Coronavirus (CEC) of the City of Jundiaí -, with the reduction of 22 beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to 11 hybrid beds, with ICU and Nursing care infrastructure.

This is the twenty-fifth adaptation of public beds for covid-19 care carried out this year.

“All our decisions are taken very carefully and based on the rates related to the pandemic. This new adaptation proved possible due to the efforts of the Health teams and the collaboration of people in adhering to vaccination, which makes it possible to have 86% of the adult population in our city immunized with two doses of the vaccine”, highlights Mayor Luiz Fernando Ax.

Data from the Health Promotion Management Unit (UGPS) indicate that Jundiaí has ​​been for 16 weeks followed by a drop in the number of patients occupying a COVID-19 bed in the city.

“Our expectations are optimistic, however, it does not mean that the pandemic is over. The virus still circulates and contaminates. We emphasize that those who have not yet taken the immunizing agent, do so soon, we also recommend that protective measures, such as the use of a mask and alcohol gel, are maintained”, emphasizes manager Tiago Texera.