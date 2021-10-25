How to check if FGTS is being deposited in your account? Understand

The Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS) is a right of workers who have a formal contract. Check the channels to check the balance.

With the objective of guaranteeing security to workers with a formal contract, dismissed without just cause, the Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS) was created. However, despite being a guarantee of the worker and a duty of the contractor, it is necessary to verify that the FGTS is being deposited into your account on a regular basis.

Check if the FGTS is being deposited

Workers can check the transfers that employers make to the FGTS on a monthly basis. In addition to being able to consult at an agency, other channels are guaranteed to the worker:

Caixa’s call center, which must be contacted by telephone: 0800 726 01 01. On the call, you will be given the option to check the FGTS balance; Registration on the Caixa Econômica Federal website. The worker can choose to receive the FGTS statement via cell phone SMS service; FGTS application. To do this, you need to download the app on your cell phone through the Android (Google Play) or iOS (App Store) systems.

About FGTS

With each new job, a new account is opened for depositing the Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS). During the pandemic, the federal government allowed, through a temporary measure, the suspension of the collection of 8% destined to the FGTS.

From the month of September this year, however, the deposit became mandatory as determined by law. Employers were offered the option of making the pending transfers in up to four installments.

FGTS withdrawals are allowed in some cases, like:

Dismissal without cause;

Retirement;

Buying your own home;

Serious illness;

Terminal health status (in this case, a legal representative can carry out the withdrawal to assist in the treatment);

Age 70 years and over.

In the event of the worker’s death, the legal heirs can make the total withdrawal from the accounts.