With the advancement of immunization against the Covid-19 virus, the pandemic is coming to an end. Consequently, long-awaited international travel is returning to normal. But, do you know how to issue proof of vaccination against Covid-19 in the Ministry of Health application?

First, the Covid-19 National Vaccination Certificate is a document that proves a citizen’s vaccination against Covid-19. Thus, the Ministry of Health makes available, through the Connect SUS Citizen, the possibility for citizens to view, save and print their certificate.

However, you can only do this after completing the vaccination cycle. Basically, everything is registered with SUS and from that moment on, citizens will be able to issue the certificate in the application’s vaccine service or in the web version of the Connect SUS Citizen.

So, if you are traveling, please be aware that some countries are accepting the Covid-19 National Vaccination Certificate as proof of vaccination.



Who can use this service?

In summary, all people who completed the vaccination cycle completed against Covid-19 and had their Managed Immunobiological Registry sent to the National Health Data Network.

Steps for performing this service:

1. First, perform the registration when taking the vaccine, which is basically carried out by the professional when applying the doses or single dose.

two. Now, you must monitor the record and ensure that the records are transmitted to the Ministry of Health’s National Health Data Network.

How to issue proof of vaccination against Covid-19 in the Ministry of Health application:

1. Access the application or the web version of Conecta SUS Citizen

two. In the Connect SUS Citizen, search for the vaccine icon >> click on the vaccine icon >> see the administered doses, open the details of the administered doses and click on the certificate issue button

3. Document authentication can be performed by the QR Code reader of the Connect SUS application itself, using the device’s native cameras, or by the Valida Cercerto website.