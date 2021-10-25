How to protect yourself when choosing real estate investments?

In the middle of last month, a Chinese company scared — and brought down — global markets. It is Evergrande, the real estate giant, the most indebted developer in the world. Amid the company’s problems, investors around the world wondered if something similar could happen in their countries.

Historically, we have seen large companies, apparently solid, with relevant funding in the market, not honoring their obligations. Some even offered investors returns close to investments such as CDB, LCI and even savings, as they were considered to have a low risk. There is a risk associated with every investment. And would you know what the mitigators of these risks are for the investments you have?

Read full article below.

Evergrande’s case is emblematic for its size. Its operations are not restricted to the real estate market: the company expanded its operations to the production of mineral water, production of electric vehicles, started operating theme parks and even bought a professional football club.

But over the course of rapid expansion, the company has accumulated more than $300 billion in debt. It was in September that the company said it was facing unprecedented difficulties and said it was trying to protect customers. Days later, it failed to honor a scheduled interest payment to investors.

Now, in order to pay its debts, Evergrande is concentrating on finishing unfinished projects.

In Brazil, one of the most common ways to invest in a developer and finance real estate projects is Real Estate Receivables Certificates or through investment funds that buy these securities, known in the market as CRIs, issued by securitization companies.

The fundamentals of the sector are solid, but it is ideal that the investor understands the structure of CRIs, their guarantees and the company’s strategy, before choosing which issues to allocate their resources.

One of the first studies to be carried out is the company’s credit analysis, to assess liquidity and leverage ratios, understand the payment capacity of the operation in question and, of course, already considering the company’s other debts and obligations.

Another important point is to ensure that the operation raises enough resources to complete the entire project. This reduces the risk of the work not being delivered — one of the problems faced by Evergrande. Without finishing the works and delivering the project, the company will not really have enough income to pay its creditors. Therefore, Evergrande is correct when it says that the focus now is to deliver the works in progress.

Another question is to understand the quality of the project itself: will that project be able to pay for itself in the future? In the case of a residential tower, this means evaluating and predicting whether the apartments will be able to be sold at a speed that allows them to pay the financing for the project and still make a profit for the company.

If the answer is yes, it means the unit buyers will make their monthly payments, enabling the operation to reimburse investors and pay them the promised yield.

Good issues also usually have other mechanisms to protect the operation, such as a reserve fund, for example, so that any problem is covered and there is no default on payments to investors.

It is also advisable to have ways to ensure that the money that goes into one venture cannot be diverted to another. In addition, it is advantageous to ensure that the developer or construction company cannot extract results from the project before delivering the work.

Therefore, it is important to understand which security mechanisms the securitization company has put into operation and how it will monitor project performance on a monthly basis. With active and close monitoring, it is possible to anticipate future problems and solve them, before a default surprises the market, as happened in the example mentioned here.

In Brazil, the real estate sector is going through a good moment, and the important thing is to understand what and who is behind the investment made.