Human brain has shrunk, and ants help to understand why

A study recently published in the journal Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution found that the human brain, our body’s most complex organ, shrank in size approximately 3,000 years ago. And researchers studied the ants to understand what happened.

According to the research, conducted by scientists at Dartmouth College and Boston University, USA, the hypothesis is that the shrinking of the brain parallels the expansion of collective intelligence in human societies.

The scientific community knows that human brains have increased in size throughout our evolutionary history. However, less appreciated is the fact that the organ decreased in size in the Holocene period. Exactly when these changes took place, or why, was not well known until then.

“A surprising fact about humans today is that our brains are smaller compared to the brains of our Pleistocene ancestors. Why our brains have shrunk in size has been a huge mystery to anthropologists,” explained Dartmouth College co-author Jeremy DeSilva.

Human brain reduced in size 3,000 years ago and researchers are trying to understand why. Image: Hank Grebe – Shutterstock

To unravel this mystery, a team of researchers from different academic fields began to study the historical patterns of human brain evolution, comparing their findings with what is known in ant societies to offer broad insights.

“A biological anthropologist, a behavioral ecologist, and an evolutionary neurobiologist began sharing their thoughts on brain evolution and found that linkage research in humans and ants can help identify what’s possible in nature,” said co-author James Traniello , from Boston University.

Human brain reduction was unexpected

According to the Phys website, researchers applied a change-point analysis to a dataset of 985 fossils and modern human skulls. They found that human brain size increased in two periods: 2.1 million years ago and 1.5 million years ago during the Pleistocene, but decreased in size about 3 years ago, which is more recent than previous estimates.

“Most people are aware that humans have large brains – significantly larger than predicted by our body size. In our deep evolutionary history, the size of the human brain has dramatically increased,” said Traniello. “The reduction in human brain size 3,000 years ago was unexpected.”

According to Traniello, the timing of the increase in size coincides with what is previously known about the early evolution of Homo and the technical advances that led to it; for example, to better diet and nutrition and to forming larger social groups.

The role of ants in the study

“We propose that ants can provide several models for understanding why brains can grow or shrink in size due to social life. Understanding why brains grow or shrink is difficult to study using only fossils,” explained Traniello.

Within a social group where knowledge is shared, as with ants, brains can shrink in size. Image: NOTE OMG – Shutterstock

The study of computer models and patterns of worker ant brain size, structure, and energy use in other groups of ants, such as the Oecophylla tissue ant, the Atta leaf-cutting ants, or the common garden ant, has shown that group cognition is the division of labor may have weighed on adaptive variation in brain size.

This means that within a social group where knowledge is shared or individuals are specialists in certain tasks, brains can adapt to become more efficient and can shrink in size.

“Human and ant societies are very different and have followed different paths in social evolution,” Traniello said. “However, ants also share important aspects of social life with humans, such as group decision-making and the division of labor, as well as the production of their own food. These similarities can inform us broadly about the factors that can influence changes in the size of the human brain.”

