Hypera (HYPE3) registers positive results with organic growth and acquisitions, but with the impact of liabilities on profit

SAO PAULO – Hypera (HYPE3) inaugurated the third quarter earnings season, recording net income from continuing operations of R$ 464.7 million in the period.

The number represents an increase of about 33% over the same period last year, driven by the 50% advance in revenue, while expenses excluding marketing expenses rose 32%.

According to data from Refinitiv, analysts expected, on average, a net profit of R$ 394.5 million for the biggest pharmaceutical company in Brazil, but it was not immediately clear whether the numbers are comparable.

Meanwhile, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda), also from continued operations, had an increase of almost 48%, to R$ 580.9 million.

According to Refinitiv, the average market expectation was for an Ebitda of R$ 534.9 million.

Hypera, owner of brands such as Coristina D, Addera and Buscopan, totaled a net revenue of R$ 1.6 billion between July and the end of September. Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled R$192 million, while marketing disbursements rose 35.8% to R$275 million.

According to the company, revenue growth was mainly driven by: (i) the contribution of the drug portfolio acquired from Takeda and the Buscopan family, and (ii) the organic growth of 13.7% from the sell-out, or 1.4 % percentage point above market growth.

“The organic performance of the sell-out was superior to that of the market for the 4th consecutive quarter, and is a result of the

the company’s initiatives to boost its sustainable growth, highlighting the acceleration of the pace of

launches in recent years, the increase in production capacity and investments in its leading brands”, he stated in the earnings release.

XP highlights that recurring profit was 76% above the house’s estimates, driven mainly by (i) a strong increase in revenue caused by organic growth and the acquisitions of the Buscopan and Takeda portfolios, along with (ii) a dilution of all general and administrative expense items.

The company had to disburse R$500 million in the dispute relating to the divestment of Ontex, with an impact of R$400 million on the result (R$263 million net of taxes). “Despite the non-recurring event, we consider the results to be positive, as the company is managing to grow above the market while keeping costs and expenses under control”, he points out.

In a report, signed by analysts William Barranjard and Mauricio Cepeda, Credit Suisse wrote that Hypera continued its trajectory of strong sell-out growth in the third quarter of 2021, along with further improvements in receivables, following the trends of greater commercial effectiveness of the quarters, but the profitability of the quarter was impacted by the reduction in gross margin.

Itaú BBA also highlighted the flattening of the gross margin year after year, as exchange rate pressure and higher promotional discounts had an impact, even though there was a continuation of the synergies captured with the integration of Takeda and Buscopan.

In addition, the bank stated that the numbers reported by Hypera came in line with estimates, both in revenue and profitability metrics, showing healthy organic growth and the continuation of synergies from the integration of Takeda and Buscopan.

Credit Suisse maintains an outperform valuation for Hypera’s shares, and a target price of R$ 40.00, compared to the quotation on Friday (22) of R$ 27.96.

Credit points out that although the company’s new size with recent acquisitions brings a dilution of expenses, it noted that marketing expenses were back above pre-covid levels.

“Overall, we continue to like Hypera’s case, based on its strong cash-generating capacity, now driven by sell-out growth above the market. The impact on gross margins may persist with the unfavorable exchange rate, which should limit the ability to grant discounts. We believe that it will take some time to be able to assess the impacts of the increase in the DTC. Finally, the Ontex case (which had an impact of 270 million on net income related to the arbitration agreement) showed that there are past liabilities, but the company mentioned that other similar impacts are unlikely. In any case, we believe that this could delay the catalysts for the role”, analysts point out.

(with Reuters)

