‘I dated millions of actresses that nobody knows’

Headband, sunglasses and speeding on the roads in his Harley-Davidson. Thaumaturgo Ferreira did not lose that rebellious image, often fueled by the unforgettable characters who lived on TV. At 65, he also follows a heartthrob, as he showed when he recently posted photos of himself undressed on Instagram, yielding pickup lines from women and men. Rebel yes, but not bad boy. Friendly and available to talk about everything (“No need to be quick”, he warns in the first seconds of the interview), the actor remembers when it was publicly canceled, at the time when the term was not even used to exhaustion, and criticizes the exaggerated exposure and the virtual activism of professional colleagues.

Although he defines himself as “shy and demure”, the conqueror phase was not left out. Dating for two years the São Paulo architect Janne Saviano, 48, the actor, ex-husband of Malu Mader, says he has dated “millions of other actresses that nobody knows about”. Soon, he will be able to be seen on the stages of São Paulo and, starting on November 18 in cinemas, in the film “Galeria Futuro”, by directors Fernando Sanches and Afonso Poyart. The public can still see him in “Renascer”, which has come back and is still being successful at Globoplay. The soap opera that made him bitter in a long refrigerator. But Thaumaturgist knows that rebellion really is to get back on top, and keep accelerating.

Thaumaturgo Ferreira with his girlfriend, São Paulo architect Janne Saviano Photo: personal archive

Taumaturgo Ferreira remembers his trajectory on TV Photo: Neto Ponte

the heartthrob

“I didn’t like to be the leading man. ‘Top model’, for example, is a job that I only appreciated later. I thought it was boring to be the leading man, the most you could do was kiss the girl at the end. I like to clown around in scene, make characters more irreverent, mocking. I really enjoyed doing ‘Mandala’ for that.”

Rebel fame

“That’s because I wore sunglasses at night, I rode a motorcycle. Backstage, I’ve never done that line. I’m the first actor to arrive, I don’t play on stage, I don’t joke. Anyone who worked with me knows. I was always called by directors with fame for being very strict, like Daniel Filho, Roberto Talma and Walter Avancini, who liked me a lot. They knew what an actor I was on a daily basis. But I also never looked like an actor at the Actors Studio (famous theater school in New York), from this story from laboratory to character. There are people who take that stand and when he enters the scene he doesn’t show any of that. Caio Castro, for example, was much criticized for saying that he didn’t like theater, but that Greek character that he made in a soap opera (“I love Paraísópolis) is one of the most brilliant works I’ve seen on TV. As well as Murilo Benício as Tufão in ‘Avenida Brasil'”.

Actor Taumaturgo Ferreira aged 65 Photo: Ale Ruaro

‘Reborn’

“It was the soap opera that canceled me. I was canceled because they expelled me from ‘Reborn’ in chapter 50. At the time I didn’t care because I had done the soap with the utmost dedication. Funny that when I was cast, an astrologer friend of mine said I was I was going to do a controversial work, but I thought it would be a good controversy. My career was on the rise. I came from ‘Araponga’, from ‘Top Model’, which had been great successes. Until I came to ‘Renascer’ I was in good spirits. I came in that movement. In the novel, my name came last: Taumaturgo Ferreira as so-and-so. But the character was not very believable, and if the author (in this case, Benedito Ruy Barbosa) is not enthusiastic about you, writing for you , there’s no way, and they took me out of the soap opera”.

Taumaturgo Ferreira with Maria Luisa Mendonça in “Renascer” Photo: publicity/globe

Refrigerator

“I started to realize that there were a lot of people angry at me. You never know, but when you stumble, someone always appears to kick a dead dog. On the streets, I could see that people approved of my work. That reflected for many years. in my career and I realized it was cancelled. It took a long time to pass. It was chaos in my life. I spent six years in the fridge. Great that then I could turn around. I came back in ‘The Carnation and the Rose’ and then I did ‘Celebrity’, the two big hits”.

Malu Mader and Taumaturgo Ferreira in 1990 Photo: Arquivo O Globo / Agência O Globo

Malu Mader

“We weren’t married anymore when we made ‘Top Model’, but people took a long time to get it. At the time, there were few vehicles, there was no internet. She and I formed a beautiful partnership, in and out of the scene. soap opera and the play ‘Dores de amores’ at the same time. It was a success, we were blown away. I’m still friends with Malu, our families are friends.”

The heartthrob Taumaturgo Ferreira is 65 years old Photo: Ale Ruaro

Conquer

“The only person people know is Malu. I dated millions of other actresses that no one knows. When I left ‘Renascer’, they came to propose that I start dating some very famous actress to walk hand in hand around, to come back to be in evidence, but it was never mine to be exposing myself”.

Internet

“For me, the internet is already old. Today it looks like those notebooks that my classmate used to spend at school with millions of questions for you to answer. I created my website in 2000 and it was always being updated, now I’ve let go a little bit, but there is a lot of my story there. When I got on Facebook, I posted some stuff, but that was it too. I don’t have Twitter, I’m not interested in giving my opinion about everything or knowing others. On Instagram, I like to make my jokes, jokes . People were never aggressive with me, it’s very difficult for someone to troll me. I never had to block anyone.”

Actor Taumaturgo Ferreira is now 65 years old Photo: Nathalie Bohn

Exposure on networks

“I like to control my privacy. The actor doesn’t have to expose himself, he doesn’t have to appear much, he needs to have a more mysterious life. I’m not interested in them knowing everything about me. I was stupid when I became known. Today I would do a different interview. for each vehicle to increase that air of mystery”

virtual activism

“I think people who want to fix the world through Instagram are a drag. When the person comes with that text, I go through the motions, I have no balls. My goal there is always to laugh. Nobody will see me kicking a dead dog, teaching. Get out. everybody working out everybody. There are people known to the public who are fighting amongst themselves and, outside of this environment, they get along, have fun together. It seems like everyone has gone crazy.”

Taumaturgo Ferreira poses sensually in hammocks Photo: Reproduction – INstagram

Naked on Instagram

“When I posted those pictures I didn’t do anything very different from what I usually do on my profile. I received a lot of compliments, a lot of sung by direct messages, saying I was horny, that my mouth watered. Lots of men singing me too. my goal was just to give me a look. I only post a photo when I think I’m looking good.”

Thaumaturgo Ferreira in the film “Galeria Futuro” Photo: disclosure

‘I’m shy and demure’

“I divulge myself without needing to ask anyone for a favor. I admire those who call people to ask, but I’m shy and modest. I did the soap opera ‘The carnation and the rose’ with Walcyr Carrasco, it was a great moment, but I’m not going to call or text him asking for work. There are canvases that I paint and I could make a page with my pictures, but I’m also a little shy to be self-promoting.”

‘Future Gallery’

“The invitation to make the film came from director Afonso Poyart, my idol, my friend. We made ‘Iron Island’ (Globoplay) together. When I saw his work, I said that he would soon be in Hollywood and that’s what happened. worked with Anthony Hopkins. ‘Future Gallery’ is not a ripped comedy, one of those that we see a lot today being made in Brazil. It’s a modern comedy, naturally funny and the characters have a melancholy.”