Ibovespa has recovery supported by Petrobras, but tension with fiscal still weighs By Reuters

By Aluisio Alves

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian stocks sought some recovery on Monday, as investors tense over the country’s fiscal deterioration shared the spotlight with corporate news, including the start of the quarterly balance sheet season.

At 12:42, it showed a rise of 1.4%, to 107,827.65 points. The indicator had last week fall of 7.28% last week, worst weekly performance since the beginning of the pandemic, in March of last year. The financial turnover of the session totaled 12.9 billion reais.

“The week begins with post-traumatic stress”, summarized the chief economist of modalmais, Alvaro Bandeira, referring to the deterioration of the macroeconomic scenario, with worsening projections for economic growth, inflation and interest rates.

However, after the Ibovespa dropped to its lowest level in 11 months, investors began buying stocks they saw as overly undervalued in the wake of corporate announcements. These were the cases, among others, of Hypera (SA:) and Petrobras (SA:).

HIGHLIGHTS

– PETROBRAS soared 4.45%, after the company announced that it will raise the average price of diesel in refineries by 9.15% and gasoline by 7.05%, as of Tuesday.

– HYPERA had gained 4.1% after the drugmaker announced late on Friday that it had third-quarter profit 33% versus the same period last year, driven by a 50% revenue increase. Credit Suisse praised the revenue expansion, but pointed to margin compression.

– BLUE (SA:) rose 0.5%. The company has announced an agreement that will give it the right to purchase 1.8 million common shares of vertical take-off and landing aircraft manufacturer Lilium. GOL (SA:) advanced 1.5%. Barclays began covering the company’s ADR with an ‘overweight’ recommendation.

– BRASKEM (SA:) grew by 1.7%. The petrochemical company reported on the night of the sixth setback in the production of ethylene and sales of resins in Brazil, in the third quarter. BTG Pactual highlighted the weaker numbers, but said the company benefits from the weaker real and expects higher dividends in the near term, which could offset noises about a possible sale of shares by major shareholders.