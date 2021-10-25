Ibovespa outlines a reaction and recovers 107 thousand points; fiscal risks remain on investors’ radar

Photo: reproduction

SAO PAULO – The Ibovespa starts the week on a high, trying to recover part of last week’s losses. The relief is still small compared to the fall of 7.28% accumulated in five days and the internal scenario continues to be closely monitored by investors. Paulo Guedes’ tenure at the Ministry of Economy allayed some fears, but did not allay concerns about the country’s fiscal situation. It is clear that the Public Expenditure Ceiling will be adjusted and the vote on the PEC of the precatório will be important in this regard.

In addition to limiting the payment of court orders, the Union’s judicial debts without the right to appeal, the PEC provides for the creation of space in the budget to accommodate expenses with Brazil Aid, a replacement for Bolsa Família, which must pay at least R$ 400 per beneficiary family . The change in question alters the window of correction of the IPCA spending ceiling, to make room for new spending of R$ 83 billion in next year’s Budget.

“The reformulation is technically correct, to synchronize expenses with the ceiling, today they are mismatched”, said Guedes, yesterday, in an interview. The minister is taking part today in the launch of the government’s green economy program, and may return to the subject. The adjustment in the spending ceiling increases the prospect of advancing inflation and the Focus Report’s projections seem to already anticipate this scenario.

Financial market economists have once again raised their projections for the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for 2021 and 2022. From 8.69% last week, the median expectation for this year’s inflation now stands at 8, 96%. For 2022, the forecast rose from 4.18% to 4.4%.

In relation to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the projections were reduced from 5.01% to 4.97% in 2021; for 2022, it decreased from 1.50% to 1.40%. Estimates for the dollar went from R$5.25 to R$5.45 in 2021, the same projections for 2022.

The projection for the basic interest rate, Selic, was from 8.25% to 8.75% per year for 2021; and from 8.75% to 9.5% in 2022.

Amidst the scenario of fiscal deterioration, the expectation is for an acceleration of interest rate hikes by the Central Bank in the Copom decision next Wednesday, with economists dividing between an increase of 1.25 points and 1.5 percentage points.

At 10:11 am (Brasilia time), the Ibovespa traded up 1.1% to 107,470 points. Ibovespa futures maturing in December 2021 advanced 1.3% to 108,440 points.

The commercial dollar started the day on a high, but reversed sign and retreated 0.3% to R$ 5,610 in buying and R$ 5.611 in selling. The dollar futures for November 2021 retreat 0.57% to R$ 5.621.

In the futures interest market, contracts operate with mixed trends. The shorter maturities operate on the rise and the longer ones on the fall. The DI for January 2023 was up five basis points, at 11%; DI for January 2025 operated at a drop of 12 basis points 11.48%; and the DI for January 2027 was down 19 basis points to 11.67%.

Moderate gains abroad

Outside, investors assimilate the latest balance sheets of companies, while Covid-19 is once again a reason for concern in some countries. Prospects for advancing global inflation may also limit gains this week, after strong rallies in recent days.

On Friday, the Dow hit its third consecutive positive week, advancing 1% and closing at its record high; the S&P advanced 1.7% last week, also in its third consecutive positive week, setting a record. In the month of October, the Dow and S&P accumulate increases of more than 5%; and the Nasdaq advances more than 4.4%.

Today, American stock exchanges opened with mixed trends: Dow Jones with a slight drop 0.05%; S&P also with a small negative variation of 0.09%; and Nasdaq had a slight increase of 0.05%.

Some of the world’s biggest tech companies report their earnings this week, including Facebook, Microsoft, Amazon, Apple and Alphabet, which owns Google. One-third of Dow’s components are expected to release quarterly results for the week, including Caterpillar, Coca-Cola, Boeing and McDonald’s.

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 index, which brings together the shares of 600 companies from all major sectors in 17 European countries, remains stable, with a positive highlight from mining companies and a negative one from telecommunication companies.

In Germany, the Ifo Institute’s business climate index indicated a drop from 98.9 in September to 97.7 in October, indicating growing pessimism among the service, manufacturing and trade sectors due to problems in supply chains. Investors are also following data on inflation, which, in Europe, reached its highest level in 13 years in September.

Oil prices advance. Brent barrel for December 2021 rises 0.98% to $86.37. WTI for December 2021 advances 1.40% to $84.93 a barrel.

The January contract, the most traded for iron ore on the Dalian Commodities Exchange, closed up 1.7% at RMB 688.50 ($107.85) a ton.

Asian stock exchanges had mixed performances this Monday. The shares of China Evergrande Group, which has been the focus of the news due to its high indebtedness, reached an increase of 6%, but closed down 0.74% in Hong Kong. According to a report published on Sunday by the international news agency Reuters, the company reported that it has taken over more than ten projects.

Also on Sunday, a Reuters report reproduced a speech by a Chinese official warning that the Covid outbreak could spread further in the country. This may have hurt market sentiment on Monday. On the other hand, HSBC, which has China as a core market, indicated a 74% rise in third-quarter profit, above market expectations.

corporate radar

Hypera (HYPE3)

Hypera (HYPE3) recorded net income from continuing operations of R$ 464.7 million in the third quarter of 2021 (321), growth of 32.9% compared to the same stage in 2020.

According to data from Refinitiv, analysts expected, on average, a net profit of R$ 394.5 million for the biggest pharmaceutical company in Brazil, but it was not immediately clear whether the numbers are comparable.

In the first nine months of 2021, the company recorded net income of R$ 1.25 billion, an increase of 25.6% in the annual comparison.

Meanwhile, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda), also from continued operations, had an increase of almost 48%, to R$ 580.9 million.

According to Refinitiv, the average market expectation was for an Ebitda of R$ 534.9 million.

Hypera, owner of brands such as Coristina D, Addera and Buscopan, totaled a net revenue of R$ 1.6 billion between July and the end of September.

Voucher (VALLEY3)

Vale (VALE3) reported last Friday that it has resumed operations on the conveyor belt at the Salobo mine, after being paralyzed for 18 days due to a fire that partially affected the belt.

According to the company, the causes of the fire are being investigated.

“The operations of the processing plant will resume today, with copper concentrate production ramp-up until October 25th. Vale estimates the impact of production at approximately 8 kt (kilotonnes), already considered in the production estimate for the fourth quarter, disclosed in the Production and Sales Report for the third quarter published on October 19″, says the company in a statement to the market .

Eletrobras (ELET3; ELET6)

Eletrobras (ELET3; ELET6) is in the process of selecting the syndicate of banks that will be responsible for structuring the follow-on and distribution operation of what could be one of the largest share offerings of a Brazilian company.

In addition, the state-owned company joined the Stand Still program, promoted by BNDES, with a focus on hydroelectric projects with installed capacity above 50 MW.

The program was announced by BNDES in September 2021 and is included among the emergency measures made available to the market to face the current water scenario.

Equatorial (EQTL3)

Equatorial (EQTL3) posted a 34.8% growth in energy sales in the third quarter of 2021.

In the first nine months of 2021, electricity sales grew 42%.

In addition, Equatorial informed that the shutdowns at its subsidiary, CEEE-D, will cost R$144.8 million, within the scope of the distributor’s voluntary dismissal program (PDV).

According to a statement, the program counts on the adhesion of 998 employees.

Blue (BLUE4)

Azul (AZUL4) communicated its plans for a strategic partnership with Lilium to build an exclusive network with eVTOL aircraft in the country. A Warrant Agreement was signed which provides for the delivery of subscription bonus representing the right to purchase 1,800,000 common shares “Class A” issued by Lilium by Azul, at a price of €0.12 per share, exercisable until October 22, 2026. Thus, the operator may become an indirect shareholder of Lilium.

Braskem (BRKM5)

Braskem (BRKM5) announced that the production of ethylene in Brazil totaled 751.24 thousand tons in the third quarter of 2021, down 8% compared to the same period in 2020.

The production of polypropylene (PP) in the United States rose 22% in one year and fell 3% compared to the previous quarter, to 477.04 thousand tons. In Europe, the advances were 6% in the year and fall of 3% in the quarter, to 145 thousand tons.

The report also highlights that, in Brazil, the volume of sales of resins decreased by 17% compared to the previous year due to the normalization of demand for resins in the Brazilian market and lower product availability.

Resin exports pointed to a 10% drop due to logistical restrictions for exports, in addition to lesser opportunities in the foreign market.

Alliar (ALLR3)

Alliar (ALLR3) informed that it received from Mam Asset a binding proposal for the acquisition of up to 24 million of its shares, at the price per share of R$ 19.00.

Shareholders have until November 3rd to accept the proposal.

Additionally, the controlling shareholders will meet until October 27 to discuss the approval or rejection of the proposal.

Sinqia (SQIA3)

Sinqia (SQIA3) signed an agreement to acquire 51% of the share capital of QuiteJá.

The operation was carried out for the amount of R$ 19.1 million in cash and R$ 19.1 million in shares.

QuiteJá is a specialist in third-party credit recovery.

Unify (FIQE3)

Unifique (FIQE3) signed a contract for the assignment of rights and assets with the Click SBS fiber optic internet provider, for the amount of R$7.5 million.

(with Reuters and Estadão Content)

Unprecedented course “The 7 Secrets of Prosperity” brings together teachings on quality of life and financial health. Make your pre-registration free.

Related