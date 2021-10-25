‘If you don’t know how to be a father’ · TV News

José (Juliano Laham) will admit a fear when discovering the pregnancy of Asenate (Letícia Almeida) in Genesis. Despite being overjoyed with the news, the governor of Egypt will fear not knowing how to educate and care for his heir in Record’s biblical novel. “What if you don’t know how to be a father?”, the ex-slave will vent.

There will be a passage of time in the next chapters of the serial by Camilo Pellegrini, Stephanie Ribeiro and Raphaela Castro. The noblewoman will appear with her belly already grown at five months of pregnancy. “How’s my baby today?” the Pharaoh’s right-hand man will say.

“That’s it now every time you’re near. He hears your voice and it seems like he’s starting to dance,” delivers Asenate, with the baby moving in her belly. “Get out soon so you can meet daddy”, will comment the son of Israel (Petrônio Gontijo).

A little later, the governor will be thoughtful. “What’s wrong? Sometimes you get weird when you talk about the baby,” the girl will question. “I’m scared,” the boy will say. “I’m going to be a father. It’s been years since I’ve lived with my father. He was excellent… What if I don’t know how to be a father?”, he will add.

Asenate will reassure the loved one. “My love, you are wonderful. A good man, fair, a loving husband. You don’t have to be in any specific way, you just have to be you,” she will say.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José do Império. In addition to spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Hear “#79 – First Great Magpie Mystery Revealed!” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Genesis and other soap operas.