‘I’m shameless’ · TV News

Snubbed, Lary Bottino confessed that he would not reject Arcrebiano de Araújo, or Bil, if he looked for her outside of A Fazenda 13. The influencer, who was angry when she learned of the ex-BBB’s interest in Erika Schneider, explained that she has no interest in maintaining a serious commitment, but in “finishing what they started” within the rural reality.

The blogger was asked by Keila Jimenez, from R7, if she would still be with her colleague in confinement when participating in a survey at Hora do Faro this Sunday (24). “I’m shameless, so yes. But romance, no,” she said, who still rejected comparisons with Karol Conká for her involvement with the boy.

Lary, by the way, was even bothered watching an excerpt of the program in which Bil assumed he was attracted to the stage assistant. Jealousy, she even gave up giving Bil the “reliable” sign during a dynamic. “I was going to put it on him, but he said he wanted to get Erika. I’m pissed,” she added.

She just wrote the dancer’s name next to a heart on a personalized plaque and placed it on a totem with the image of the physical educator. “I was a muggle there, playing with my heart, and he was a strategist. A liar,” he amended.

Learn all about reality shows with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo

Listen to “#56 – Why is Rico Melquiades the protagonist of The Farm 13?” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily newsletters, interviews and live videos

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UNnTIMVS7SU