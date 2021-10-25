In a rare photo with his family, Fausto wears shoes worth almost R$ 9,000 – Behavior

This Sunday afternoon (October 24),
Luciana Cardoso
posted a rare photo on Instagram with her husband, the presenter
Faust Silva
, that after leaving the
TV Globo
debut in
Band
in 2022. The three children of the communicator and the son-in-law also appear in the image.
Faust
poses beside
Luciana
and of the children
John William
, 17 years old,
Rodrigo
, of 13, and
Lara
, 20, daughter of marriage with
Magda Necklaces
. The click also has the presence of the daughter’s boyfriend,
Julio
marry
.
“Family reunited,” he wrote
Cardoso
in the caption of the publication. In the photo, the presenter appears with a branded shoe
fendi
, which costs around R$ 8,700 in Brazil.
In the comments, friends and fans of the family of
Faust
praised the photo that brings together the presenter’s family.
Earlier this month,
Luciana
, who worked at
Sunday
next to her husband, she showed behind the scenes of the new program of
Faust
in Band, which is scheduled to debut in early 2022.
“T is coming! All done with a lot of love by this 1000-grade team”, she wrote at the time.
During an event to publicize the new grid of the São Paulo station, in which the stage of the program was shown, Fausto could not appear for contractual reasons. Officially, he is still hired by TV Globo.