In a rare photo with his family, Fausto wears shoes worth almost R$ 9,000 – Behavior

reproduce
Faust and family (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

This Sunday afternoon (October 24),

Luciana Cardoso

posted a rare photo on Instagram with her husband, the presenter

Faust Silva

, that after leaving the

TV Globo

debut in

Band

in 2022. The three children of the communicator and the son-in-law also appear in the image.

Faust

poses beside

Luciana

and of the children

John William

, 17 years old,

Rodrigo

, of 13, and

Lara

, 20, daughter of marriage with

Magda Necklaces

. The click also has the presence of the daughter’s boyfriend,

Julio

marry

.

“Family reunited,” he wrote

Cardoso

in the caption of the publication. In the photo, the presenter appears with a branded shoe

fendi

, which costs around R$ 8,700 in Brazil.

In the comments, friends and fans of the family of

Faust

praised the photo that brings together the presenter’s family.

Earlier this month,

Luciana

, who worked at

Sunday

next to her husband, she showed behind the scenes of the new program of

Faust

in Band, which is scheduled to debut in early 2022.

“T is coming! All done with a lot of love by this 1000-grade team”, she wrote at the time.

During an event to publicize the new grid of the São Paulo station, in which the stage of the program was shown, Fausto could not appear for contractual reasons. Officially, he is still hired by TV Globo.