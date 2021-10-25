In a rare photo with his family, Fausto wears shoes worth almost R$ 9,000 – Behavior

Faust and family (photo: Reproduction/Instagram) This Sunday afternoon (October 24),



Luciana Cardoso



posted a rare photo on Instagram with her husband, the presenter



Faust Silva



, that after leaving the



TV Globo



debut in



Band



in 2022. The three children of the communicator and the son-in-law also appear in the image.

Faust



poses beside



Luciana



and of the children



John William



, 17 years old,



Rodrigo



, of 13, and



Lara



, 20, daughter of marriage with



Magda Necklaces



. The click also has the presence of the daughter’s boyfriend,



Julio



marry



.

“Family reunited,” he wrote



Cardoso



in the caption of the publication. In the photo, the presenter appears with a branded shoe



fendi



, which costs around R$ 8,700 in Brazil.

In the comments, friends and fans of the family of



Faust



praised the photo that brings together the presenter’s family.

Earlier this month,



Luciana



, who worked at



Sunday



next to her husband, she showed behind the scenes of the new program of



Faust



in Band, which is scheduled to debut in early 2022.

“T is coming! All done with a lot of love by this 1000-grade team”, she wrote at the time.

During an event to publicize the new grid of the São Paulo station, in which the stage of the program was shown, Fausto could not appear for contractual reasons. Officially, he is still hired by TV Globo.