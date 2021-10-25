In ‘Eternals’, Chloé Zhao makes Marvel’s most beautiful and authorial film; G1 has seen | Movie theater

With beautiful open shots and stunning natural landscapes, the adventure of superheroes whose history is intertwined with the very existence of humanity, is the most beautiful and authorial of the Cinematographic Universe of the publisher (the famous MCU).

And also, right off the bat, the one that most differs from the others.

Watch the trailer for ‘Eternals’

Focused on the personal relationships of its numerous and diverse protagonists, the film that premieres on November 4th in Brazilian cinemas shows that Marvel is open to giving filmmakers a little more freedom.

In “Eternos”, the studio gives up the absolute formula that dictated how their works should sound and even look and goes beyond, by presenting a plot with no direct connection with the rest of its interconnected universe.

The decision may frustrate the most passionate fans, especially in an era of theories and exaggerated expectations on social media with every trailer, but there are still “marvices” in abundance – however weaker parts of the production.

Gemma Chan and Richard Madden in 'Eternals' scene – look what a look — Photo: Publicity

The “Eternals” in the title are immortal beings sent to Earth thousands of years ago by almost divine entities with a simple mission.

Here, while helping humanity to evolve, they must protect the planet and its inhabitants from a cosmic race of lethal predators.

With no fewer than ten protagonists, they form the largest Marvel super-team in theaters to date (disregarding the honorary Avengers of “Ultimatum”), a choice with several implications.

The high number helps to diversify the publisher’s pantheon – in addition to Asian, black and Latino representatives, there is the first gay hero and the first deaf one – but it also increases the challenge in an origin story.

Lia McHugh, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, Barry Keoghan and Bryan Tyree Henry in a scene from 'Eternals — Photo: Publicity

More than that, it also directly contrasts with one of the director’s greatest features.

With Angelina Jolie (“Malevolent”) and Salma Hayek (“Frida”), “Eternals” offers a filmmaker known for working with non-actors, ordinary people playing characters very much like themselves, command over a numerous cast of stars established and emerging – as much as the aforementioned are practically luxury cameos.

Even so, the script written by Zhao with three other MCU debutants finds space for (almost) everyone to have moments to shine and show at least a little of their personality.

It helps, of course, that most of them squander a gigantic natural charisma. Anglo-Chinese Gemma Chan (“Running Rich”) shows that the risk of climbing her a second time, after her role as a minor character in “Captain Marvel” (2019), was worth it as the film’s major protagonist .

Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie and Don Lee in 'Eternals' scene — Photo: Publicity

But the real highlights go to Lauren Ridloff (“The Walking Dead”), who had already shone in her few scenes in “The Sound of Silence,” and 14-year-old Lia McHugh (“The Cottage”), 14 years old.

Even fighting for space with more experienced figures, the duo builds an almost immediate chemistry with whoever is acting opposite.

The always excellent Barry Keoghan (“Dunkirk”), on the other hand, seems like a missed opportunity. Such a talent deserved to be better used as a solo character of the publisher.

Lauren Ridloff and Barry Keoghan in 'Eternals' scene — Photo: Publicity

Who is from Marvel, ‘marvices’

The film suffers exactly from its greatest “marvices”. As passionate as they are, the publisher’s audience in theaters can’t help but be tired of old antagonists with little personality and visually generic.

From the chitauris in “Os Avengers” (2012) to the outriders in “Guerra Infinita” (2018), the deviants in “Eternos” are a perfect example of the philosophy that faceless enemies make great punching bags.

The villains’ uninspired appearance is almost achieved by the protagonists’ uniforms, which seem to be there just to remind you that this is, after all, a superhero movie.

Kumail Nanjiani and a deviant in a scene from 'Eternals — Photo: Publicity

With lifeless tones and almost standard designs for such distinctive characters, they resemble less fun Power Rangers with their color-based division.

And even in its absence the “marvices” can be harmful. Over the course of 25 productions, the publisher has carefully assembled an integrated universe that requires the public to monitor almost integrally everything that happened before.

“Eternals” is one of the big exceptions. At the end of the two hours and 37 minutes, the feeling that remains is that this is a parallel luxury narrative, which could be easily removed from the set without loss.

Of course, a movie is sometimes just a movie. But for fans who have been taught to always expect greater meaning with each new chapter and who have been trying for years to understand the place of immortals in this grand plan, it’s an understandable frustration.