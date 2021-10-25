‘In the Emperor’s Times’: Pilar and Dolores’ father dies and leaves a mystery of the past in the air

José Dumont is Eudoro (Photo: TV Globo)

In the next chapters of novel “In the times of the Emperor”, Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) and Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) will forgive their father, Eudoro (José Dumont), just before he dies. At this point, the colonel will give signs that he has something to tell, but he won’t be able to say it in time.

It will all start when he returns to Rio, beaten down by tuberculosis. One afternoon, he will go with Dolores to a bakery, where he will end up eating too much. Soon after, she will start to feel bad, until she will fall to the ground, leaving her daughter desperate.

Eudoro will go to the hospital and receive care from Pilar:

– I’ll take care of you, okay? We are here by your side – she will say, with tears in her eyes.

– You’re a doctor, you know that… I’m at the end – the colonel will answer, with difficulties.

READ MORE:

Pilar lies and ends with Samuel

Teresa has a tantrum and humiliates the Countess

Princess Isabel scenes will be re-recorded

Then he will pull his daughters closer to him:

– I can’t go without asking you two for forgiveness!

– I love you, my father. You’re forgiven,” Pilar will say.

– You didn’t mean it. I’ve already forgiven! – will add Dolores.

He will then decide to tell them something:

– Your mother… I was so wrong with her! If I could go back. Listen, she… – will begin Eudoro, who will die without being able to finish the sentence.

FOLLOW THE COLUMN ON THE NETWORKS

On twitter: @Patricia Kogut

On Instagram: @columnpatriciakogut

On Facebook: PatriciaKogutOGlobo

see the summary of “In the times of the Emperor” from October 25th to 30th: