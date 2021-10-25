‘In the Times of the Emperor’: Isabel to announce Gaston as her future husband | come around

Gaston of Orleans, O Count of Eu, is indicated by Luísa and, arriving in Rio de Janeiro, he soon falls in love with Isabel. The princess even ignored the suitor after a set-up by Luísa for the two to be alone in Petrópolis, but she will come back after a long conversation with her father.
Review the first scenes of the princes in the plot:
At the this Monday’s chapter, 10/25, Isabel will make Gastão even more in love by announcing that he will be her future husband. And it will be with pleasure that he breaks the news to the imperial family. But Teresa Cristina will not react well, and will explode in front of everyone.
25 Oct
Monday
Zayla celebrates her discovery, and Madame Lambert worries. Eudoro says he missed Dolores. Isabel chooses to marry Gastão, and Teresa blames Luísa. Candida comforts Guebo. Mauá congratulates Samuel’s work. Pilar is surprised by Eudoro’s cough. Lota believes that Batista has died, and Nélio is irritated by his mother’s attitudes. Quinzinho helps Batista and Lupita. Isabel announces her decision for Gastão, and Augusto refuses to marry Leopoldina. Leopoldina suffers from Augusto’s rejection and begs Luísa to help her. Samuel and Pilar arrange their marriage. Zayla tells Pilar that he will hand Samuel over to Tonico if the doctor doesn’t move away from him.
