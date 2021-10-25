‘In the Times of the Emperor’: Isabel to announce Gaston as her future husband | come around

25 Oct Monday

Zayla celebrates her discovery, and Madame Lambert worries. Eudoro says he missed Dolores. Isabel chooses to marry Gastão, and Teresa blames Luísa. Candida comforts Guebo. Mauá congratulates Samuel’s work. Pilar is surprised by Eudoro’s cough. Lota believes that Batista has died, and Nélio is irritated by his mother’s attitudes. Quinzinho helps Batista and Lupita. Isabel announces her decision for Gastão, and Augusto refuses to marry Leopoldina. Leopoldina suffers from Augusto’s rejection and begs Luísa to help her. Samuel and Pilar arrange their marriage. Zayla tells Pilar that he will hand Samuel over to Tonico if the doctor doesn’t move away from him.

