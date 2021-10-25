Incor already plans to test the Covid-19 vaccine by nasal spray

Unprecedented, the vaccine against Covid-19 administered by nasal spray from the Instituto do Coração (Incor) intends to be an option for a booster dose. After good results with mice, it’s time for testing in humans. The execution of the first two phases of clinical studies depends on the approval of documents submitted to the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) on Thursday. Research coordinator, Jorge Elias Kalil Filho believes that tests should start in January of next year, only with patients already immunized.

In a scenario of advances in vaccination, Kalil assesses that the intranasal immunizing agent will be “a success”, because, if it proves to be effective at the end of the clinical phases, the prediction is that it will attack the transmission of the coronavirus.

See too

IFA could be produced in Brazil

“The big problem with current vaccines is that they prevent serious disease, but the patient can still be infected and transmit it. We want to avoid infection of the nose, ‘we got it right from the start'”, explains the head of the Hospital’s Clinical Immunology and Allergy Laboratory from the Clinics of the University of São Paulo (USP) and professor at the Faculty of Medicine at USP.

Another advantage of the immunizing agent is that, according to Kalil, with some adaptations by the national industry, it will be possible to produce the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (IFA) of the immunizing agent in Brazil.

With the immunizing agents approved and administered so far, the country depends on importing the IFA, which even delayed the arrival and production of vaccines. “The response from the animals was fantastic,” says Kalil about the pre-clinical phases of the study. The experimentation in mice, according to the researcher, resulted in high levels of memory antibodies (IgG) and those found in the mucosa (IgA), as well as a good protective cellular response.

The immunizing agent developed by Incor is also linked to other sectors of USP, the Institute of Biomedical Sciences (ICB) and the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences; as well as a partnership with the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp) and Fiocruz.





What are the next steps?

The first phases of the clinical study will have 280 participants, all already immunized with the AstraZeneca vaccine. Seven groups will be analyzed: one of them receives the placebo and other different doses of the immunizing agent, 30, 60 or 120 micrograms. Lasting three months, phases 1 and 2 must be completed in the first semester.