Inflation punishes snacks and pressure transforms menus in Belo Horizonte – Economy

Luiz Ribeiro de Oliveira avoids sophisticated and more ‘chic’ dishes because the portions are more expensive or smaller (photo: Marcos Vieira/EM/DA Press)

Inflation punishes the kitchens that sustain the fame of the most admired snacks in the bars of Belo Horizonte and that maintain, in the suffocation, the title conquered by the city as the national capital of bars. The price increases of essential ingredients in dishes, meats and vegetables, impose juggling efforts not to scare off the clientele, including from simplifying recipes, reducing portion weight and even cutting menu items.

One of the traditional delicacies and champions of Belo Horizonte gastronomy, beef liver with jil challenges even the most organized in the art of cash management. The star of the dish has increased by 13.53% in the last 12 months ended in September, on the national average, according to the most recent survey by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). In the same period, the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) rose 10.30% in Greater Belo Horizonte. The jil, in turn, was 10.83% more expensive in the last year in the wholesale of the Contagem warehouse at CeasaMinas.

As a preference at the tables of bars in the Central Market of Belo Horizonte, the appetizers are now offered at R$ 45, on average, an increase of R$ 10 in the portion compared to last year, which means a readjustment of more than 28%. Iomar Antnio de Jesus, 63, owner of the Casa Cheia bar, justifies that the markdown was inevitable. Liver with jil is the flagship of the menu, sold at R$52. “‘The prices are absurd. Every time I go to the butcher’s there’s a surprise box,” says Eliza Fonseca, owner of Bar da Lora (photo: Marcos Vieira/EM/DA Press)

“We had to adjust the menu by 5%. The meat is absurd, how much has gone up and is going up. It’s not just meat, but all kitchen supplies. A package of rice cost R$9 and now it costs R$20. The steak cost R$40 a kilo, and today it doesn’t come out for less than R$70”, he complains. Upon noticing the increases, the clientele is no longer the same, laments Wellington Onori, employee of Bar da Tia, and he does not hide his concern. “’There are people researching the price. And many are asking for more drink than food,” he says.

There are also those who do not reject the portions in one of the establishments considered postcards of the city, like the businessman from Fortaleza, Dalmo Gomes, 44, who visited the market in downtown Belo Horizonte and returned. ” my second time at Mercado Central. We ordered, to start, a pepperoni with jil and cassava. I noticed that there was a small increase in price due to inflation.”

Avoiding more complex dishes from Minas Gerais gastronomy is an additional strategy to avoid the inflation of the appetizer. “’I noticed the increase in prices and, therefore, I avoid sophisticated and more ‘chic’ dishes. Portions are more expensive or smaller,” says operations coordinator Luiz Ribeiro de Oliveira. At Bar 80, located in Savassi, Centro-Sul Region of Belo Horizonte, he asked for onion rump bait and paid R$34. in the market, there is no way”, said the consumer, somewhat resigned.

The owner of Bar 80, Rond Gaspar, says that the dish was sold for R$ 26 and that he was unable to avoid the transfer. “The real increase in products was well above inflation, on average between 20 and 30%. This happened for a variety of reasons, from lack or excess rainfall to the high dollar and exports, driving up prices. I had to change the menu with options that had less impact.”

Delicacies made with beef are more affected by inflation. The price of rump steak was increased by 21.40% in Greater Belo Horizonte in one year up to September. Another coveted dish is the ribeye with fries. The meat used in the recipe increased 25.33% in one year and the English potato was 43.09% more expensive in the period in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, according to the IBGE.

“The kebab is the most expensive, it almost doubled (in price). I buy now for R$ 40 a kilo. You have to research a lot of prices to see how to do it,” says Eliza Fonseca, 50, who owns Bar da Lora. She also had to remove some dishes from the menu, such as ribs with guava and cheese sauce. “’The prices are absurd. Every hour I go to the butcher’s, a little box of surprises. Chicken was cheap and now a kilo of breast costs R$ 20. It’s hard for us to work. And if you go up the prices, there is no way. So, the profit margin is much smaller”, he complains.

”We ordered pepperoni with jil and cassava. I noticed that there was a small increase in the price”, says businessman Dalmo Gomes (photo: Marcos Vieira/EM/DA Press) In daily gymnastics, so as not to scare away the consumer and obtain better results in negotiations with suppliers, Gircilene Castro, owner of Z Pileque Botequim, in the Buritis district, West Region of the capital, does what she can to keep the house’s silver, the crackling of Z’s belly and the fillet with fries. “We keep holding it. It’s still hard for everyone. It’s no use passing it on to the client because it ends up losing. So, we try to keep the best price, flatten the profit and make the customer loyal”, he says.

In the last 15 days, she has observed a large increase in the prices of various foods. The 50-kilogram bag of English potato was purchased for R$ 120, compared to R$ 70 in the previous purchase. The kilo of the fil increased from R$49.50 to R$62.80. The crackling suffered a 20% price variation. “How to increase the value of the menu in such a short time? There’s no way,” says Gircilene.

Seafood also underwent changes in the trade tables. “We couldn’t even buy some food to replace it because of the increase in price and the value for which we were selling. One day the price is one and the next day, the supplier informs that it is not the same price,” said Odair Melo from the Baiana do Acaraj bar, located in Savassi, also in the Centro-Sul Region of Belo Horizonte. ”If you don’t go over some things, after a pandemic, you’re closed,” he blurted out.

The ingredients of the traditional tropeiro made a lot more expensive, with the exception of manioc flour, which became 2.58% more expensive in the 12 months up to September, for inflation of 10.30% in Greater Belo Horizonte. Feijo Carioquinha was marked by 6.78%, pork by 5.60%; egg in 19.54% and tongue in 14%.

”I have not been able to pass on my price. I had to reduce the profit margin to keep it. It’s no use increasing and not selling. the same price since before the pandemic. I didn’t take anything from the menu, and the margin is very small. Today, our audience is at 70% of what it used to be,” said Alessandro Bortolazo, 50, owner of Bar do Antnio.

The dish is another brand in the Central Market of Belo Horizonte known for its variety of options. Until last year, it was available for up to R$19 and today it costs up to R$35. The traditional meals at the Bar do Man have been readjusted. ”Our FPs vary in price, and we are scared by the prices of meat, rice…I used to buy it for R$13 and now I pay R$25,” he said.

Vantuir Silvestre, 46 years old, a salesman and upon arriving in Belo Horizonte from So Paulo, went straight to the Central Market. For him, the amount paid is worth it.”Spent here in the traditional market. Honestly, I think it’s fair value. If you come to BH and don’t pass by the Market, it’s the same as not having come to BH”.

In a survey carried out between the 6th and 8th of this month in 50 bars in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, the Mercado Mineiro price survey site compared the amounts charged by various establishments in the capital for snacks and beverages, including soft drinks, juices, drinks and beers. In some cases, variations reach 230% e. According to the researchers, the differences are due to the location of the bar, positioning with the public (whether more traditional or not), and the size of the portions, in the case of food.



PIECE OWNERS



Cost and price evolution of the most requested snacks in the bars of the Central Market of Belo Horizonte



Liver with Jil – From R$35 to R$45



Jil liver portion was sold at R$ 45, R$ 10 more than in 2020 (photo: Marcos Vieira/EM/DA Press)

Price readjustments%*

Liver – 13.53%

Jil – 10.83%

Onion rump – From BRL 26 to BRL 34



Price adjustments*

Rump – 27.54%

Onion – 25.66%%

Grilled rump steak with boiled cassava – R$ 79.96



Price adjustments*

Rump steak – 21.40%

Cassava – 103.18%

Onion – 25.66%%