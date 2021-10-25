Ingrid Guimarães shows meeting Clara Maria, daughter of Tatá Werneck and Rafael Vitti

Actress Ingrid Guimarães said she performed two PCRs in order to grab Clara Maria, who turned two years old

Ingrid Guimaraes (49) used social media to share their encounter with Clara maria (2), daughter of Tata Werneck (38) and Rafael Vitti (25).

The girl completed another year of life this last Saturday, 23, and won a party with the Disney animation theme, Moana. To participate in the celebration, the actress said that she performed two PCR tests, and celebrated being able to finally grab the birthday girl.

“Sorry to grab you without giving you an option Clara Moana Maria but it’s been almost two years dreaming of seeing you. Congratulations @tatawerneck @rafaavitti (there were 2 PCRS required to grab this cuteness)”, wrote Ingrid in the caption of the publication.

Tatá Werneck also paid a beautiful tribute on his daughter’s birthday. “Happy 2 years old, great love of my life. I want to be better for you. Healthier, more coherent, more mature, more knowledgeable, more friendly. I just want to make you happy. I’ll do everything you need. In short: I’m your intern. Love you”, Tata melted.

Check out the photos of the meeting of Ingrid Guimarães with Clara Maria:





