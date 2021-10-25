Inmet issues new alert for storm risk in MS

The National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) issued a new alert for storms, hail and strong winds this Sunday (24) and Monday (25), for several cities in Mato Grosso do Sul.

According to Inmet, there can be rain of 50 to 100 millimeters per day, winds of 60 to 100 kilometers per hour and hailstorms. In addition to the risk of power cuts, damage to crops, falling tree branches and flooding. These conditions are expected to last until 10 am tomorrow.

At dawn on Saturday (23), Campo Grande recorded 101.5 mm of rain, until 6 am this Sunday. Furthermore, the wind reached 65km/h. Regarding electrical discharges, up to 2:00 am, 4,781 lightning strikes were recorded in the Capital.

With the warning, Inmet published the following guidelines for storm periods:

In case of gusts of wind, do not shelter under trees, as there is a slight risk of falls and electrical discharges. Also, do not park vehicles near transmission towers and advertising boards;

Avoid using plugged-in electronic devices;

For more information and help, contact should be made with the Civil Defense, by phone 199, and with the Fire Department, by 193.

NEXT DAYS

The beginning of the week will be overcast with rain showers and thunderstorms in some regions of Mato Grosso do Sul. The maximum should not exceed 30°C, according to forecast by the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet).

The relative humidity of the air varies between 40 to 80% in the State.

For the beginning of the week, this Monday (25), Campo Grande will have many clouds with rain showers and isolated thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon, data from Inmet show that the maximum should be around 29ºC. Conditions remain the same on Tuesday (26), with cloudy skies and the possibility of rain. The expected minimum is 17°C and maximum 26°C.

In Dourados and Ponta Porã the maximum will reach 34°C on Tuesday. In the Pantanal and Bolsão region, thermometers should not exceed 31°C.