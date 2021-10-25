Instagram announces news for digital entrepreneurs

O Instagram released last Tuesday, 19, two new features to make life easier for content creators who use the platform. The novelties aim to foster the creative economy and support the professionalization of those who work on social networks.

The demonstration of the news took place during the Creator Week digital event, held in Brazil, despite the launch being global. The week will feature panels that discuss important topics such as monetization, reach and algorithms behind the platform.

“For Instagram, content creators have always been at the center. Therefore, this is not an isolated event, neither the first nor the last initiative that we will have looking at this audience”, said Gonzalo Arauz, director of partnerships at Instagram for Latin America.

About the news

One of the launches is Collabs, a tool that makes it possible to sign the authorship of a content with another creator. When publishing your production, the user mentions the other person and Instagram sends an authorization request to that person.

After posting, performance tracking metrics occur together, considering the networks of both creators. The same goes for content distribution.

The second is the permission for posting from the computer, which until now was not available. The news will be implemented gradually from this week.

“We are focused on new creators, so that they can develop their audiences, pilot their businesses and develop their careers. We want to help aspiring creators, as we understand that they are the new generation of small and medium-sized companies,” said Arauz.