Instagram: check out three news for those who post on the net – 10/23/2021

Instagram announced some new features that can make life easier for those who create and post content on the network.

Among the features are tools focused on content creators, such as collaborations (collabs) between profiles, news for Reels and something that has been expected for a long time: the possibility of posting from desktop computers.

The tools have been in testing for some time, and have already started to be made available to users. Learn a little more about them below:

PC post

The first of the new functions announced is the possibility of posting photos and videos directly from the computer, something that was previously only possible using the “gambiarras” of other applications. The tool, available since Thursday (21), began to be tested in the middle of this year.

According to the company’s statement, the news was “long awaited”. With the launch, users will be able to post photos and videos up to 1 minute long.

The feature is very similar to the mobile version of the app, and it also lets you select aspect ratios, apply filters and use basic editing parameters.

To use the new function, simply access the web version of Instagram and login. Then click on the “+” icon on the top bar.

From there, you can either drag the content to create the new post or click “Select on computer” to choose a photo or video on your computer

Then, just choose the crop in the format you prefer and go to the editor, where you can apply one of the application’s filters or make other adjustments to the image.

Before sharing your content, you can also write a caption, add the location, or if you prefer, disable the comments by clicking on “Advanced settings”.

Author collaborations

Another very interesting resource for those who use the network to generate content is the “Collabs” (Collabs). The new feature allows two people to be credited as co-authors of the same content in the feed or in Reels.

When uploading content to one of these channels, feed or Reels, the user can mark another profile as “co-author” and invite to appear as a contributor.

As soon as the second person accepts, the content will appear in the content grid of both accounts.

According to the platform, the numbers and interactions obtained with the content — such as views, likes and comments — will be shared between the two profiles.

Touted as a still-in-test tool, many users had already found it in the app when global testing began on a small scale in July.

Posts can now be shared by more than one author. Image: Disclosure/Instagram

Music and augmented reality

In the same vein of enhancing the experience of content creators, Instagram announced new features for Reels, 2D and 3D lyrics effects and Superbeat.

The idea is to offer content creators more creative resources that will help them combine Augmented Reality music and effects in an easy and fun way, according to the platform.

The 2D and 3D lyrics effects will allow the user to share and follow the lyrics of the chosen song; and Superbeat will combine the music with Augmented Reality to create visual edits to the beat of the music.

These new features are in line with competitor Tiktok, which in April this year cast influencers such as Jojo Todynho and Alok to present its new immersive musical resources.

What can still get here

A final innovation with a more social character is the creation of a fundraising feature for non-profit organizations.

The feature, which is currently only working in the United States, allows you to start fundraising directly using the create button, the one with the “+” symbol at the top right of the app.

In addition to selecting between Post, Story, Reels or Live, users will now have the option of “collection” and will be able to add content to the feed.

In the statement from Instagram Brazil, this release does not appear. Tilt asked about the start-up of the resource here, and still has not received feedback. The text will be updated as soon as you receive the response.