Investors who have witnessed the crisis in the real estate sector of China in recent months they have just denied the “grand finale” of everlarge, as the world’s most indebted developer escaped defaulting $19 billion. But they might not have to wait long.

The China Evergrande Group’s problems have been snowballing for months. A meager cash in the face of liabilities of 2 trillion yuan ($305 billion) has wiped out 80% of the conglomerate’s market value this year, and there is still a stream of bills to pay.

Economists are concerned that the implosion of the oversized developer could be impossible to control, toppling industry peers and turning an already-marking crisis for the world’s second-largest economy into a complete disaster.

For now, Evergrande’s decision to transfer the $83.5 million needed to pay an expired bond coupon has averted chaos.

“There is a positive side to this: they haven’t defaulted,” said Himanshu Porwal, a corporate credit analyst at Seaport Global in London. “But they are not out of harm’s way. There is a huge ticking time bomb of $37 billion in short-term debt.”

Evergrande has yet to make $195 million overdue coupon payments, with the next crucial deadlines to avoid default being Oct. 29 and Nov. 10.

Then it has another $340 million in international bond payments due this year and another $6.1 billion maturing next year, plus tens of billions in local bonds and bank loans.