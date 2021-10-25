iPhone SE: New version will be inspired by iPhone XR, rumor says

A new rumor related to the alleged “3rd Generation” iPhone SE has surfaced on the web and has caught the attention of netizens following Apple. The case is the news published on the Chinese website MyDrivers, which contradicts what experts expect for the new “cost-effective” cell phone from Apple.

According to the source, the new model would maintain the 4.7″ screen size found in previous versions, but in the redesigned format of the iPhone XR. Furthermore, the phone would also feature a fingerprint sensor on its side, while still offering the Face ID as a security alternative.

The rumor, however, diverges from that expected by prominent Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. According to him, the new iPhone SE will have few changes in its look, highlighting only the improvements of a new processor and support for 5G signal reception. Kuo still reiterates that the supposed model would arrive in the first few months of 2022, but does not detail his prediction.

iPhone XR is Apple’s first “cheap” with a fresh look. (Source: GSM Arena / Reproduction)Source: GSM Arena

In this context, it is also worth noting that the source of the new rumor, MyDrivers, it is not particularly known for getting its predictions right. According to the website 9to5Mac, its track record is mixed and, when correct, tends to be related to features long expected by the general public—that is, obvious changes.

As with all rumors, it is recommended to consider this one very carefully. Apple has yet to comment on the case.