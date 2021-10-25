Iron ore closes on the rise in China

(Reuters) – Iron ore futures contracts advanced in China on Monday, rebounding from last week’s widespread sales that pushed reference prices to multi-week lows but concerns over falling steel demand in China they kept the general enthusiasm in check.

The most traded January contract for iron ore on the Dalian Commodities Exchange closed up 1.7% at RMB 688.50 ($107.85) a tonne. On October 21, the figure dropped to a one-month low at 642.50 yuan.

The general mood improved after the highly indebted real estate company China Evergrande Group appeared to have avoided default, and a weekly data set showed a drop in iron ore shipments from Australia and Brazil to China, analysts said.

But the most active November contract for the steel ingredient on the Singapore Stock Exchange fell 0.34%, to $118 a ton, in the early morning (Eastern time), cautiously, after initial gains in the session.

“The main dangers for iron ore are still the seasonal reduction in steel demand, prices and margins, and the likely growth of Chinese stocks at the port,” said Atilla Widnell, managing director of Navigate Commodities in Singapore.

A crisis in the supply of energy in the main steel producer, China, forced mills to reduce or stop production, which was already hampered by production controls aimed at reducing emissions.

China’s daily crude steel output in September fell to its lowest level since December 2018, government data showed.

Imported iron ore stockpiled at Chinese ports rose to 140.2m tonnes last week, the highest volume since April 2019, based on the latest estimate by consultancy SteelHome.

Unprecedented course “The 7 Secrets of Prosperity” brings together teachings on quality of life and financial health. Make your pre-registration free.

Related