Ironic Neymar? PSG coach evaluates star against Olympique and explains substitution

PSG coach praised Neymar’s performance in the 0-0 draw in the derby against Olympique de Marseille

In a very busy classic, marked by moments of tension, Marseille Olympics and PSG tied for 0 to 0, this Sunday, at the Velódrome stadium, for the 11th round of the French Championship.

And the crack Neymar went blank in the confrontation. The Brazilian was substituted in the second half, left the field with an ironic smile and a discreet greeting from the coach pochettino.

After the match, the Argentine, at a press conference, explained that he pulled the shirt 10 due to the expulsion of Hakimi and the need to fill the midfield.

“After the expulsion, a choice had to be made and, at that moment, I thought we had to bring Kehrer and give up Neymar as third midfielder. I’m satisfied with what he did today“, began by stating, before saying that he was not satisfied with the draw.

Neymar during PSG’s French Championship match John Berry/Getty Images

“We are not very happy with the draw.. Of course, when you think about the circumstances, you can be satisfied with the performance and the result. We wanted the three points, but with everything that happened, we scored a point and it’s positive, we have to reorient and we will continue to work. We show character and personality, and this is important. Today, the team was solidary and our organization was good. This is a real reason for satisfaction.”

With 28 points, PSG is the leader of the Call 1. In 11 matches, the Parque dos Príncipes team has nine wins, one draw and one defeat.