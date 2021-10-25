Irritated, Cristiano Ronaldo stars in confusion in Liverpool rout over Manchester United – Sports

Being on the field and seeing the team get thrashed in a derby, playing at home, is not easy. Even more so when it comes to a competitive player like Cristiano Ronaldo. when the clock enters Manchester United and Liverpool beat in 45 of the first half at Old Trafford, and the Reds were already beating the hosts by 3-0, the Portuguese starred in a moment of confusion in the match. Ronaldo got angry in a ball dispute with Jones and kicked the ball into the belly of the Englishman, who was lying on the ground.

The move caused revolt in Liverpool players, who went after Cristiano. the defender Van Dijk faced the Portuguese with a chest, after Robertson also protested against the Manchester United ace. Bruno Fernandes he soon arrived to defend his compatriot in the confusion that lasted little more than a minute. As punishment, Cristiano Ronaldo was only yellow carded.

Even before the first stage ended, Liverpool reached the fourth and final goal, eliminating the already small chances of reaction of the team. Solksjaer. In the second half, Mohammed Salah, the highlight of the hat-trick match, scored his third goal and the Reds’ fifth in the game.

If Cristiano Ronaldo was already annoyed in the first half, he had plenty of reasons to be even more unhappy in the second half. After Salah’s third goal, the Portuguese hit the net and scored Manchester United’s goal of honor. But the goal was canceled by the VAR.

It wasn’t just Cristiano Ronaldo who seemed to be irritated in the match on the United sides. The french Paul Pogba entered the break, but was on the field for just 14 minutes.

Manchester midfielder had a tough entry in Keita and received a yellow one. However, after rechecking, the match referee understood that Pogba deserved to be punished with a red card. Even with one more player for approximately 30 minutes, Liverpool did not reach the sixth goal.

With the victory, the team Jürgen Klopp reaches 21 points, surpasses the Manchester City and assumes the vice-leadership of the English Championship. Liverpool are only behind the leader Chelsea, which adds one more point in the competition. United, on the other hand, sees rivals moving away from the table. The Manchester team has 14 points and is in 7th place in the standings.

Liverpool return to the field next Wednesday to play Preston North End for the round of 16 of the English League Cup, and Manchester United face the tottenham for the English Championship, next Saturday, at 1:30 pm.