IT and data markets do not stop growing and dictate professions of the future

Wagner Delbaje was a commercial pilot and flight instructor; Thabata Dornelas graduated in Law; and Maurício Batista studied Civil Engineering. Over the past year, the three have decided to turn their professional lives around and work in areas that are very different from their training.

In common, they chose vacancies that are on the list of professions of the future. Delbaje became a drone pilot; Thabata, front-end developer (which makes web pages); and Batista, a “business operation” – a function that works with business management based on data and facts.

The movement of the three professionals serves a market that does not stop growing, especially after the pandemic.

With the accelerated digital transformation within companies, some functions gained more importance and others were created. Most are connected in some way to technology, whether in data analysis, program development, digital marketing or online sales.

“These professions bring a great technological bias and are linked to the digital transformation”, says Fernando Mantovani, general director of Robert Half Brasil, which has just launched the 2021 Salary Guide and brings the careers of the future in various sectors.

Many of them involve the production, collection and analysis of data in different spheres. These are professions that demand from the candidate a high level of data interpretation and analysis for application in the daily lives of companies.

Robert Half’s list includes roles that are little known by the population but are on the rise in the market, such as the leader of “live streaming”, which coordinates live broadcasts; the “pentester”, responsible for data security; and “people analytics”, which collects and analyzes data for people management; in addition to program developers – professionals who are now worth “gold”.

The downside is that there is already an imbalance between supply and demand for these professionals.

Market disputes professionals

While some professions are disappearing, the careers of the future are disputed by national and international companies.

The shortage of technology-related labor is a problem that afflicts not only Brazil but the whole world. An example of this is that there has been a tendency for multinationals to seek technology professionals in Brazil. All of this helps to raise the wages of these workers.

In more recent professions, the supply of labor is even more restricted and, in some cases, the qualification level is below the requirements of the companies, says Leonardo Berto, Robert Half’s operation manager.

“The data-based decision agenda, at today’s level, is relatively new in the country”, he adds, explaining the shortage of labor.

Furthermore, colleges are not prepared to train these professionals of the future. Knowledge is often acquired in short and medium term courses or when companies practically “adopt” the professional to train him. “Increasingly, there is a disconnect with traditional graduation.

Curriculum and training are no longer going to come first in hiring,” says Diogo Forghieri, director of the human resources company Randstad do Brasil.

This trend has encouraged professionals to reposition themselves, as was the case with Thabata Dornelas. She studied law, influenced by her family, but during the course she understood that it was not exactly what she would like to work on. Despite this, he finished college and handed over his diploma to his mother.

It was in a startup that he discovered a taste for technology. For a while, he moved through several areas until he began to notice the work of a fellow developer. “I was very interested in his work and decided to take a one-year course, very demanding. When I was eight months old, I got a job in the area”, says she, who lives in Belo Horizonte and works in a home office.

For Wagner Delbaje, the change represented a return to the job market. A commercial pilot and flight instructor, he was virtually jobless during the pandemic.

But news that the regulatory agency had authorized testing for delivery by drones made him move. He went to a drone company, introduced himself and got a job. “It brought the experience of manned aviation to unmanned aviation,” said he, who moved from Piracicaba to Franca to pursue this new profession.

Flexibility and updating are prerequisites for a career in IT

Being versatile, following market trends and having a culture of constant learning are essential characteristics for candidates for new professions. For Luciano Montezzo, from 99Hunters, the career of the future is challenging.

“Before, skills weren’t so broad. Today, the professional needs to know and study in depth several subjects. Therefore, people need to be flexible to follow the market.”

Gustavo Previatto, 32, is an example of this change brought about by the technological revolution. Graduated in Mathematics, he had plans to pursue a master’s degree and become a researcher or professor of the subject. But his life took other directions when he got an internship at Itaú. There, he had his first contact with the world of technology and data.

The interest in the subject led him to study more about this universe. Alone, he researched materials available on the internet, learned to program and got a job at Empiricus as a BI (business intelligence) analyst. Today, he is a specialist in “machine learning” – a professional who programs, develops and “trains” machines capable of learning autonomously. “It was very worthwhile to change careers. I like it and they pay well”, says Prevatto.

A common characteristic of these professionals is their detachment and ease in changing strategies and the direction of the work. Computer scientist Daniela Canuta, 32, intended to do a master’s degree, but dropped everything and went on to take a big data course.

Today, she works at startup Olívia as an artificial intelligence and machine learning engineer. “This is the profession of the future, as almost everything the machine can do. Today, the die is the new gold, but you need to add context to it.”

Maurício Batista, 29, knows very well what this is. Graduated in Civil Engineering, today he works in data analysis to solve company problems. He worked for three years in the civil construction area, with projects and construction of water stations.

With the crisis in the sector, he migrated to the business consulting area and, today, he is at Neon in the business operation area.