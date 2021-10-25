It is a lie that those vaccinated against covid have developed AIDS

In yet another attack on vaccines, President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) said in his live last Thursday (21) that those vaccinated would be developing AIDS after being immunized against covid-19. The information, however, is false.

The president used news that is circulating on the networks attributing the news to a report developed by the UK government. The message says that “a comparison of official government reports suggests that the fully vaccinated are developing Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome much faster than anticipated” and was posted on the website beforeitnews.com.

In an interview with G1, UK Health Security Agency communications officer Zahraa Vindhani confirmed that the conspiracy theory is unfounded. “Covid-19 vaccines do not cause AIDS, which is caused by HIV,” he explained.

Experts are unanimous in saying that the argument that vaccines attack the immune system is meaningless. Research conducted by Public Health England confirmed, unlike fake news, that vaccines are effective against covid-19.

President Bolsonaro said on Sept. 13 that he had not been vaccinated against the disease and that he would be immune to it because his IGG test, which measures the number of antibodies in his body, was high. The position, however, goes against all experts who claim that even those who have already contracted the disease need to be vaccinated to be immune.