“It won’t happen again for a long time, maybe never,” says Klopp of rout against United | english football

The 5-0 applied by Liverpool against Manchester United at Old Trafford definitively entered the history of one of the most rivalry classics in English football. Last Sunday’s rout became the biggest of the match, in more than 200 games, and it still made the Manchester team feel a sensation unheard of in 66 years: getting a 5-0 rout at home, which hasn’t happened since 1955 Therefore, coach Jürgen Klopp was able, right after the game, to predict that his team’s achievement will be remembered for a long time.

It’s a really great day, a big one. It’s a small chapter in the club’s history. People will talk about it in the future because it won’t happen again for a long time, maybe never. The result is insane.” — Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool manager

The victory in the derby also kept Liverpool firm in the dispute for the leadership of the Premier League, which now has Chelsea in first place, with 22 points from nine games. Jürgen Klopp’s team is with 21, followed by Manchester City, with 20. And, after failing to fight for the two-time national title last season, when they suffered from several embezzlements, Liverpool have the trophy as an obsession, according to Mohamed Salah.

– We knew before the game that it would be difficult if we didn’t play our best game. We know what it takes to win the Premier League, we did it two years ago. Since the pre-season, we have in our minds that we need to win the Premier League and we hope to fight for it – said the player to “Sky Sports”.

The good stage of Jürgen Klopp’s men, who were coming from a 5-0 rout over Watford in the last round, made Liverpool achieve another feat in the league: it was only the second time that the team managed to win two games by five or more goals of difference then. The last opportunity came in 1935.