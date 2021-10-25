‘It’s my family’ · TV News

God will answer the prayers of Joseph (Juliano Laham) once again in Genesis. After practically being presumed dead, Abumani (Dudu de Oliveira) will survive a delicate surgery to remove Teruel’s (Amaurih Oliveira) dagger from his abdomen. Recovered, he will present the Hebrew with a silver cup. “You are my family”, will thank the cuxita in Record’s biblical novel.

The archer will cross the path of Apepi’s spy in the scenes that will be shown from next Tuesday (26) in the serials by Camilo Pellegrini, Stephanie Ribeiro and Raphaela Castro. He’ll chase you through the empty streets of Avaris in the middle of the night, but he’ll get the worst of it and end up stabbed.

Covered in blood, Abumani will barely have the strength to drag himself back to José’s house to ask for help. The governor general will spare no effort to save him and will despair when he sees the warrior make one last request before he loses consciousness altogether.

Astonished, the protagonist played by Juliano Laham will have the best healers in Egypt brought to take care of his friend. “How is he? Was the surgery very difficult?”, will ask Asenate (Letícia Almeida), who will even sigh with relief at her husband’s answer:

A little bit, but only because Abu made it difficult. The doctors barely touched him, and he was already raving like crazy. He begged me to convince them to leave the dagger in his body. The one over there is just big. They even gave him an infusion to drink. Just wake up tomorrow. They’ll be with him all night.

Joseph (Juliano Laham) in Genesis

silver cup

José will be happy as he sees Abumani complaining again and again, in a clear sign that his recovery is in full swing. They will even remember the old days as they spend afternoons together, telling one joke after another. “Oh, stop making me laugh,” the warrior will complain, afraid to open his sutures.

“I missed it. I can’t believe I’m free. Free from that damned prison. Free from all those accusations. And now we can have a dignified life, in peace, thanks to God”, celebrates the son of Israel (Petrônio Gontijo).

“Thank God. What a turnaround. We came here as a slave, and now you’re my master. I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but you’re master of the whole of Egypt, which includes me, your wife and everyone else . Oh, and by the way, I have a present for you”, will release Dudu de Oliveira’s character.

Abumani will then point to a box on top of a piece of furniture next to them. “Are any animals coming out of here?”, jokes José, who will find a silver cup with his emblem inside the package.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José do Império. In addition to spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Hear “#79 – First Great Magpie Mystery Revealed!” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Genesis and other soap operas.