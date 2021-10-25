“It’s okay to be dirty sometimes”

Carlos Sainz called Daniel Ricciardo dirty for maneuver in the US GP (Photo: F1/Twitter)

Daniel Ricciardo and Carlos Sainz disputed their positions inch by inch during the US GP, in a battle that began on the first lap and lasted for most of the entire race. With McLaren and Ferrari fighting for every point on the Constructors’ World leaderboard, the Australian managed to get the better of it and finished 5th, two places ahead of the Spaniard, who was still hampered by the team in one of the pit-stops and was surpassed by Valtteri Bottas in the final laps. However, a touch between them on lap 47 triggered an unfriendly reaction from the Ferrari driver over the radio, who accused the Australian of being dirty and of deliberately hitting his car.

The McLaren driver was asked about the opponent’s statement and mocked. “Oh, really? How cool”, Ricciardo mocked at a press conference after the race. “I’m glad it was dirty. I’m a nice guy, so it’s okay to be dirty from time to time,” he snapped

At the time, Sainz tried to overtake Ricciardo on the outside at turn 14, but the Australian defended the position and they both touched. With the movement, the front wing of Ferrari ended up being damaged, which harmed the performance of the Spaniard during the dispute.

After the test, Daniel explained his point of view. According to the pilot, Sainz himself took the risk of a contact when he tried to pass McLaren on the outside.

Daniel Ricciardo mocked Carlos Sainz’s complaints at the US GP (Photo: McLaren)

“I was informed that he had malfunctions. I think it was because of our touch, unless he hit some corner of the track, but my car was ok,” he said. “Of course you don’t deliberately hit someone, but it’s part of the race. When you stand outside, you are more exposed. So nothing was on purpose, but it was the risk he took by trying to go outside,” he explained.

Calmer after the dispute, Sainz acknowledged that Ricciardo’s move was acceptable and even admitted that he would have acted in the same way. However, the Spaniard again considered the touch unnecessary and said Ricciardo could have avoided the situation.

“Without the touch, he would have made a clean defense. It was just that little contact we had, maybe at the limit for me”, he said. “But if I were in your position, I would have done exactly the same. Of course I wouldn’t try to touch it as it ended up happening, but the car that is inside has the right to push what is outside.”, he stated.

Carlos Sainz was 7th at the US GP, in a position that could have been better if it weren’t for a Ferrari mistake in the pit-stop (Photo: Ferrari Media)

“Just to explain properly, he was in his right when he did what he did, just the touching between us that I thought was avoidable. That’s what caused my reaction on the radio, when we’re very emotional. Besides, it was a good battle, fun”, concluded Sainz, thus easing the controversy.

With the result in the US GP, Ferrari reduced the difference in the leaderboard to McLaren, now by just 3.5 points. Formula 1 picks up speed again in two weeks, with the Mexico GP dispute, at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez.