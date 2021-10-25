James Michael Tyler, Gunther, from ‘Friends’, dies at 59 – Culture

James Michael Tyler, known for his role as Gunther in friends, died this Sunday morning, 24, in Los Angeles, United States, at 59 years of age. The information was confirmed to the TMZ website by a representative of the actor. Last June he revealed that he had been diagnosed with a prostate cancer about three years ago, it was already at an advanced stage.

“The world knew him as Gunther from the hit series Friends, but those close to Michael knew him as an actor, musician, cancer activist and loving husband. Michael loved live music, rooting for the Clemson Tigers [time de futebol americano da Universidade de Clemson], and used to find themselves on fun and unplanned adventures. If you met him once, you would make a lifelong friend,” his family said in a statement.

In June, the program today, from NBC in the United States, the actor said that he was diagnosed in September 2018 and that the tumor had spread and reached the bones – a clinical condition that doctors call metastasis. “I have been dealing with this diagnosis for almost three years. It is in stage 4. Cancer at an advanced stage. So eventually, you know, it’s probably going to get me,” he said at the time.

Cancer was discovered in routine examinations. James soon began hormone treatment, which at first “worked wonderfully” for about a year, but by 2020, at the onset of the pandemic, the cancer had spread and reached the spine. actor, which prevented him from walking.

In 2021, Gunther’s interpreter participated in the special Friends: The Reunion by video call, an actor’s option. “I wanted to be a part of that, and initially I would be on stage, at least with them, and could participate in all the festivities,” Tyler said at the time. “It was bittersweet, to be honest. I was really happy to be included. It was my decision not to be a part of it physically and appear on Zoom, basically because I didn’t want to upset them, you know? I didn’t want to be like, ‘Oh, and by the way, Gunther has cancer.’

In addition to the approximately 150 episodes in which he appeared in friends, the actor also participated in programs known as Scrubs and Sabrina, Sorceress’s Apprentice.