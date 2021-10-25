James Michael Tyler, Gunther from ‘Friends’, dies at 59 | Pop & Art

James Michael Tyler, known for playing the character Gunther in the series “Friends”, died this Sunday morning (24), aged 59, as a result of prostate cancer.

According to the TMZ website, he died ‘quietly’ at his home in Los Angeles.

“The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh “Friend”) from the hit series “Friends”, but Michael’s loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer awareness advocate and loving husband,” says a statement. released by his family this Sunday.

“Michael loved live music, rooting for his Clemson Tigers, and often found himself on fun and unplanned adventures. If you’ve met him once, you’ve made a friend for life,” it adds.

In June, the actor had revealed that he had the disease, which was already at an advanced stage.

The 59-year-old actor was responsible for playing the manager of Central Perk and Rachel’s admirer on the famous series for over a decade.

James Michael Tyler spoke about his diagnosis during his appearance on the “Today Show” on NBC.

“In September 2018, I was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer that had spread to my bones,” he explained.

Tyler claimed that his cancer “mutated” during the coronavirus pandemic, spreading throughout his spine. With that, the actor can no longer walk.

“It’s stage IV cancer, advanced stage cancer. So eventually, you know, it’s probably going to get me,” the actor said.

He further reported that his doctors discovered the disease during a routine examination and he started treatment with hormone therapy.

In May, Tyler made an appearance via Zoom on the “Friends: The Reunion” special.

In the attraction, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry review some historical moments from the classic series and talk about their memories of the show.

In addition to appearing in 150 episodes of “Friends”, the actor also appeared in other popular series, such as “Sabrina, the Sorceress’s Apprentice”, “Scrubs” and “Just Shoot Me”.

Watch ‘Friends’ reunion special episode trailer: