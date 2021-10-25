James Michael Tyler, the Gunther of Friends, dies at age 59

The actor James Michael Tyler, best known for having lived Gunther in friends, died this Sunday (24), at 59 years old. He was battling prostate cancer.

The death was confirmed by the actor’s family, who informed the website TMZ that he died at his home in Los Angeles.

In an official statement, the family also paid tribute to Tyler: “The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh ‘friend’) from Friends, but Michael’s loved ones knew him as an actor, musician and loving husband. Michael loved music, rooted for the Clemson Tigers, and often found himself on fun and unplanned adventures. If you knew him once, you made a friend for life“.

the diagnosis

James Michael Tyler revealed in June this year that he had been diagnosed with late-stage prostate cancer in 2018. The discovery was late and the disease had spread to his bones. At the time, he could no longer walk.

Tyler, who attended the casting for friends, said he decided to share the diagnosis after the launch of the special so as not to break the atmosphere of celebration of the occasion. “I didn’t want it to be something like ‘by the way, Gunther has cancer'”. But, according to the actor, the cast and producers already knew about his health.

“My goal last year was to celebrate my 59th birthday. I did that. Now my goal is to help save at least one life.”, said the actor. In that spirit, he warned viewers to also pay attention to prostate exams when they get a check up. “Could have found out sooner”.

Besides friends, the actor made appearances in series like Scrubs, Sabrina, the Sorceress’s Apprentice and episodes. He recently starred in the shorts Processing and The Gesture and The Word.