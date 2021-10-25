Johnny Massaro talks about spicy scenes in Secret Truths 2

Extremely controversial, Secret Truths 2 It premiered recently and has been surprising the audience with the amount of very hot scenes. Johnny Massaro is in the cast and plays Giotto, present in one of these scenes.

In an interview with columnist Patrícia Kogut, from O Globo, the actor talked about these spicy scenes, as his character lives a fake marriage with a woman and gets involved with Matheus (Bruno Montaleone), a male prostitute that his stepmother, Beth (Deborah Evelyn) has a case.

“I think this is the delight of being human. We are quite contradictory. What delights is also what frightens. When talking about our desires, especially sexual ones, naturally this involves many taboos. We are not used to talking about sex. And it’s a primordial thing”, began saying the actor.

“In a way, art cannot be limited. If you limit it, you murder its very intention, which is to make people think and transform. And that’s still in streaming, which is something you can choose to see. In the soap operas themselves, a few years ago, kissing between two men was a scandal. There was Felix (Mateus Solano) in Love life. Bruno Gagliasso and Erom Cordeiro I think they recorded a scene in America that did not air. Does it exist in life, why not be there?”, said Johnny Massaro about the scenes with Bruno.