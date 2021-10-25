Just for a special date, British reverts to using the BA1 number on Concorde flights

British Airways Concorde – Image: Aero Icarus / CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons





While many airlines only number their flights because they need to be numbered to organize services, some prefer to give special meanings and reasons to some specific identifications.

This is the case with British Airways, whose flight number 001, or BA1, has always been dedicated to providing differentiated premium service to its highest-end customers, and will now be used on a single flight on a date of special significance.

The BA1 was the British company’s flight between London’s Heathrow Airport and New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK), with the iconic Concorde, the only plane in history to carry out regular supersonic commercial operations.

After the withdrawal of the special model aircraft from its regular fleet in 2003, British would only re-allocate the BA1 number for a new service again quite special as the Concorde. Starting in 2009, it placed the Airbus A318 model configured with just 32 seats in a high-end executive interior to cross the Atlantic, this time departing London City Airport for JFK.

The City is in the heart of London, however, it is restricted to smaller planes, so the long-haul flight from there to the United States was something quite unique.

British Airbus A318 at JFK – Image: Alan Wilson / CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons





The service was successful, lasting more than 10 years, however, last year, given the challenges of the Covid pandemic, the company chose to close the route and withdraw the executive A318 from operation.

With this, the BA1 flight was once again left “in the fridge” as it had happened from 2003 to 2009, however, at least for one day, it will be active again in two weeks.

On November 8, a British Airbus A350-1000 will take off from Heathrow to JFK identified as BA1. But it’s not about the return of some of the company’s premium services between London and New York, but rather a special celebration.

British Airbus A350-1000 – Image: Anna Zvereva / CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons





This will be the day when the United States will once again open its borders to receive passengers who are fully vaccinated and who have tested negative for Covid-19 in the three days prior to the trip, therefore, it represents the reopening of one of the most important routes , if not the most important, of British Airways.

According to Airways Magazine, the airline stated:

“November 8, 2021 is a pivotal time for the entire travel industry. It is appropriate that we book our first flight to the US using the BA1 number. We cannot wait to welcome our customers back aboard the BA1 and reconnect friendships and families across the Atlantic, as well as re-establish commercial links between the United States and the United Kingdom.