Kena j recovered initial development costs • Eurogamer.pt

Kena: Bridge of Spirits became one of PlayStation’s unexpected hits in 2021, and the reception of the game is leaving the Grier brothers completely enchanted.

Mike and Josh Grier decided to leave the animation world to work in video game development, after the success of a short film inspired by Zelda: Majora’s Mask, a journey that began with Kena and which in conversation with Bloomberg they say is already a success that leaves the Sony glad.

Sony’s involvement from the beginning of the project allowed it to gain funding and show the game to millions of people on special broadcasts, and the postponement of several games led Sony to put even more attention on Kena and the results paid off.

“It’s hard to say what’s a big hit. Sony is happy,” said Josh Grier.

The Grier brothers also confirmed that the game has already recovered initial launch costs and despite not revealing the number of units sold, they say they are surprised by sales.

The next project will be influenced by this reaction and will be a narrative-focused game like Kena. However, they don’t confirm whether the gameplay will be similarly Zelda-style with Pixar visuals.